HZZK Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone on track to have 59 projects under construction by year end

HUIZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of the year, 42 projects have commenced construction at HZZK Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone (HZZK), 24 of which are expansions of existing facilities and 18 are entirely new efforts. The number of projects under construction at the zone is expected to reach 59 as an additional 17 are scheduled to start by the end of this year, setting a new record for the number of projects underway at any one time since 2010 when HZZK overhauled its administration and introduced an innovative program to attract more projects.

In addition, the zone has made 21 plots of land available for industrial use since the beginning of 2019, with the figure expected to rise to over 40 by the end of this year, setting a new record since 2010.

HZZK is committed to providing each facility that has chosen the zone as its home with comprehensive services. For each facility under construction, the zone will assign one customer service executive who is fully accountable for the project's success to manage the relationship with the project owners and managers, in addition to a task force who provides a complete set of support services throughout the process. The zone focuses on a standards-based and efficient completion of each project fully in accordance with the agreed to schedule while keeping sufficient manpower on call as needed.

SOURCE HZZK Hi-tech Industrial Development Zone