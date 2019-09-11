I-395 corridor (Shirlington) Moore & Associates sees strong gains in occupancy during 2019

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 2900 S. Quincy, also known as Shirlington Tower, has been reeling in new tenants like striped bass from the Chesapeake. In the first three quarters of 2019, Moore & Associates attracted fourteen (14) new deals totaling approximately 45,000 square feet, bringing the building to 100% occupancy and increasing rental rate significantly. This is an incredible amount of leasing activity for a single building in the Arlington market. Moore & Associates, operator and partner in the property, knew it was just a matter of time before the Arlington market rebounded, especially in the amenity loaded area of Shirlington. Moore leasing representatives Daniel Purrington and Ed Asher appreciate the support of the local brokerage community and value their continued support for Moore projects. Newmark, Cushman, CBRE, Cresa, JLL, Ezra, Broadstreet, Colliers, and Savills all have been great to work with.

Since its founding in 1979, the Moore team has enhanced the value of its commercial real estate investments through proactive management, leasing, and tenant interior construction, strengthening the decades long belief that platform execution drives down risk while increasing overall return. Moore's portfolio currently includes $510 million in assets under management, consisting of 1.9 million square feet of commercial real estate. Furthermore, Moore has developed numerous low and high rise office buildings.

