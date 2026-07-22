I-66 Slugging Challenge to Kick Off This Fall

New initiative introduces casual carpooling to I-66 corridor commuters

FAIRFAX, Va., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This September, a longtime D.C.-area commuting tradition is getting a high-speed upgrade: the I-66 Slugging Network will launch the I-66 Slugging Challenge, a community-driven effort to expand slugging (also known as casual carpooling) along one of Northern Virginia's most important commuting corridors. The 66-day challenge is designed to introduce commuters to this fast, free, and flexible alternative to traditional travel between Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C or Rosslyn, enabling them to meet the HOV-3+ requirement and access I-66 Express Lanes toll-free.

The I-66 Slugging Challenge officially kicks off on Sept. 14, with participation open to all commuters traveling along the I-66 corridor. Participants will be eligible to receive incentives, in addition to free and fast Express Lanes travel, and win up to $1000 in prizes by logging their slugging trips. Interested parties are encouraged to register early at www.slugi66.com/.

"As return-to-office trends continue and traffic congestion climbs, local residents are asking for the commuting alternative that combines speed, savings, and simplicity—called slugging," said long-time local slugging advocate and I-66 Slugging Network Spokesperson, David LeBlanc. "The I-66 Express Lanes require HOV-3+ for free usage—but with slugging, drivers can meet that threshold easily while riders get a no-cost, no-hassle ride."

About Slugging

Slugging is a unique form of carpooling where drivers and passengers connect in real-time to share rides along a common route—typically without scheduling or money exchange with fellow carpoolers. A driver picks up riders (called "slugs") at a designated location to qualify for toll-free HOV-3+ Express Lanes, and riders get a free ride to key destinations.

Expansion of this decades-long local tradition allows DC-area commuters to:

Save time : Use the I-66 Express Lanes and bypass general lane traffic congestion.

: Use the I-66 Express Lanes and bypass general lane traffic congestion. Save money : Free rides for passengers, and no tolls for qualifying drivers.

: Free rides for passengers, and no tolls for qualifying drivers. Reduce stress: No workplace parking battles, no solo slog, fast, comfortable, and reliable commutes during peak commuting times.

No workplace parking battles, no solo slog, fast, comfortable, and reliable commutes during peak commuting times. Commute in an eco-friendly way: Fewer cars, less traffic, lower emissions, and cleaner air.

Fewer cars, less traffic, lower emissions, and cleaner air. Join the community-powered initiative: Built on trust, routine, and mutual benefit.

There's no money exchanged and no complicated logistics—just a shared commitment to making commuting faster, cheaper, and more sustainable.

About the I-66 Slugging Challenge

The I-66 Slugging Challenge is a 66-day commuter initiative designed to build awareness, boost participation, and reward Northern Virginia commuters who choose casual carpooling over driving solo along the I-66 corridor. Throughout the challenge, participants will be able to track their trips, receive incentives beyond those inherent in free I-66 Express Lanes usage, earn entries into drawings, and win prizes for slugging.

Morning slug line locations will be available at the University Blvd (Gainesville) and Monument Drive (Fairfax) Park and Ride facilities in Northern Virginia, with four drop-off locations in Rosslyn and Washington, D.C. (Rosslyn, L'Enfant Plaza, Navy Yard, and Metro Center.) Reverse slug lines are available in the afternoon for commuters returning from work.

Commuters interested in participating are encouraged to register now to receive route information, challenge updates, commuter tips, and prize information ahead of the Sept. 14 kickoff. Commuters may opt to utilize the I-66 slugging corridor without registering but will not be eligible for the I-66 Slugging Challenge prizes.

Learn more about the challenge and register to participate at: www.slugi66.com/.

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About the I-66 Slugging Network

The I-66 Slugging Network is a time-limited coalition of residential groups and public agencies committed to fostering a slugging community along the I-66 corridor. Network members share a passion for efficient, sustainable, and grassroots transportation solutions in Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C.

I-66 Slugging Network members are committed to:

Raising awareness of slugging as a time-saving, cost-effective, and safe commuting option along the I-66 Corridor.

Supporting the I-66 Challenge with signage, digital tools, and community engagement initiatives.

Providing information and resources for complementary travel options such as the Commuter Connections Guaranteed Ride Home Program or the Fairfax Connector bus service.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Horowitz, HMC

415-218-6339

[email protected]

SOURCE The I-66 Slugging Network