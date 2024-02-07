i-80 Gold Announces High-Grade Drill Results from Granite Creek

Highlights 28.1 g/t Au over 4.4 m, 10.6 g/t Au over 9.4 m & 13.6 g/t Au over 5.2 m

RENO, Nev., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the successful 2023 surface drilling program designed to define and expand high-grade gold mineralization in the lower South Pacific Zone at the Company's Granite Creek Property ("Granite Creek" or "the Property") located in Humboldt County, Nevada.

The South Pacific Zone ("SPZ") is expected to become the primary horizon for mining once initial development has been extended to provide access. In the second half of 2023, drilling was completed from underground in the upper portion of the SPZ where initial stoping is expected and where recently released results include 31.1 g/t Au over 21.9 m, 28.7 g/t over 16.5 m and 37.7 g/t Au over 7.6 m. Thirteen holes were drilled from surface (twelve reached target) to better define an area where initial drilling suggested the potential for increased grades and mining widths – these results are summarized in this release.

Highlight results from 2023 surface drilling in the South Pacific Zone (core width)

26.1 g/t Au over 5.7 m (0.76 oz/ton Au over 18.7 feet) in hole iGS23-01*

10.6 g/t Au over 9.4 m (0.31 oz/ton Au over 30.9 feet) in hole iGS23-02A

25.6 g/t Au over 5.5 m (0.75 oz/ton Au over 18.2 feet) in hole iGS23-03*

28.1 g/t Au over 4.4 m (0.82 oz/ton Au over 14.5 feet) in hole iGS23-04

15.5 g/t Au over 19.7 m (0.45 oz/ton Au over 64.7 feet) in hole iGS23-05*

8.3 g/t Au over 8.7 m (0.24 oz/ton Au over 28.2 feet) in hole iGS23-08

27.0 g/t Au over 2.1 m (0.79 oz/ton Au over 6.9 feet) in hole iGS23-09

13.6 g/t Au over 5.2 m (0.40 oz/ton Au over 17.2 feet) in hole iGS23-10A

* Previously released

The South Pacific Zone is a sub-vertical, Carlin-type, mineralized horizon that occurs predominately at the faulted contact of the Upper and Lower Comus (limestone) rock units. Following successful 2021/2022 drilling campaigns that identified a continuous zone of high-grade mineralization over a significant strike length in the SPZ target, the 2023 surface and underground drilling programs targeted the definition of two areas within this horizon to assess continuity of mineralization in preparation for initial mine planning (see Figure 1). Both programs have been extremely successful, demonstrating true widths of up to 15 metres and results frequently in excess of 10 g/t Au.

With improved definition, an initial SPZ development plan is being advanced in the first half of 2024. Upon completion of a successful test mining program, additional underground drilling will be completed for the release of an updated resource estimate and Feasibility Study. The SPZ remains open for expansion at depth and along strike to the north towards Nevada Gold Mines' Turquoise Ridge Mine (see Figure 2). Table 1 provides a summary of results from surface definition drilling in the SPZ in 2023.

"The continuity of high-grade mineralization in the South Pacific Zone is outstanding.", stated Ewan Downie, Chief Executive Officer of i-80. "The results from our 2023 definition programs demonstrate the potential for the SPZ to be a significant deposit located on strike from one of North America's largest gold mining operations. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike to the north with the average intercept grade in the northern extension definition program of approximately 15 g/t gold with true widths ranging up to 15 metres."

Table 1 – Summary of Assay Results from 2023 Surface Drilling in SPZ

2023 Drill Results from Granite Creek, estimated true widths 70-90% Drillhole ID Type From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) iGS23-01* Core 458.1 463.8 5.7 26.1 iGS23-02A Core 432.8 442.2 9.4 10.6 iGS23-03B* Core 459.1 464.7 5.5 25.6 iGS23-04 Core 453.5 458.0 4.4 28.1 iGS23-05* Core 465.9 485.6 19.7 15.5 iGS23-06B Core 458.2 460.5 2.3 10.6 and Core 465.9 467.3 1.3 18.6 iGS23-07 Core 477.1 478.2 1.1 27.9 iGS23-08 Core 477.7 486.3 8.7 8.3 and Core 499.7 501.1 1.4 30.9 iGS23-09 Core 529.5 531.6 2.1 27.0 iGS23-10A Core 469.5 474.8 5.2 13.6 iGS23-11 Core Hole abandoned at 183 m iGS23-12A Core 441.7 443.6 1.9 5.5 iGS23-13B Core 490.4 492.3 1.8 16.1

*Previously released assay

Table 1a - Collar Coordinates UTM Drillhole ID East m North m Elevation m Azimuth Dip NAD83 Zone 11 iGS23-01 478547 4554155 1471 331 -51 iGS23-02A 478549 4554154 1471 323 -49 iGS23-03B 478547 4554158 1471 329 -54 iGS23-04 478580 4554202 1467 327 -58 iGS23-05 478581 4554202 1467 322 -60 iGS23-06B 478576 4554413 1552 289 -76 iGS23-07 478582 4554415 1552 291 -80 iGS23-08 478579 4554414 1552 292 -82 iGS23-09 478582 4554413 1552 333 -80 iGS23-10A 478524 4554452 1558 295 -83 iGS23-11 478522 4554448 1558 325 -85 iGS23-12A 478527 4554455 1558 343 -81 iGS23-13B 478523 4554450 1558 006 -81

The SPZ is a priority for development and the Company is extending the decline to depth in order to provide access to the SPZ for it the become part of the Granite Creek mine plan in H1-2024. High-grade mineralization at Granite Creek occurs in a similar geological setting to the multi-million-ounce Turquoise Ridge Mine located immediately north (see Figure 2); proximal to a major regional fault (the Getchell or Range Front fault) on the eastern edge of the large Osgood Mountains intrusive complex. The Granite Creek deposit remains open at depth and along strike from the existing underground workings.

Please click here for further information on abbreviations and conversions referenced in this press release.

QAQC Procedures

All samples were submitted to ALS Minerals (ALS) of Sparks, NV, which is an ISO 9001 and 17025 certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples submitted through ALS are run through standard prep methods and analysed using Au-AA23 (ALS) (Au; 30g fire assay) and ME-ICP41 (36 element suite; 0.5g Aqua Regia/ICP-AES). ALS also undertakes their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. i-80 Gold Corp's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results.

Qualified Person

Tyler Hill, CPG-12146, Chief Geologist, reviewed the technical and scientific information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

