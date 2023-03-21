i-80 Gold Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report

RENO, Nev., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its inaugural environmental, social, and governance ("ESG") report, Driving the Future, which highlights the company's ESG strategies, policies, and commitments to deliver leading industry practices in Nevada.

i-80 Gold is committed to sustainable development and environmental stewardship during exploration and extraction of mineral resources. As the Company continues to grow its team and operations, it prioritizes safety, and improving the social, economic, and environmental wellbeing of its partner communities.

Matt Gili, President and COO of i-80 Gold commented, "The 2022 Sustainability Report provides a comprehensive summary of our ESG footprint, our drive to responsibly invest and grow in Nevada, and our dedication to transparency and accountability. For us, sustainability isn't just a commitment or a responsibility, but a challenge that excites and inspires our whole team."

2022 Sustainability Report

In 2022, i-80 Gold Corp advanced its management of ESG matters with notable achievements across all areas. The inaugural ESG report, Driving the Future, is a reflection of the company's commitment to better communicate the performance and approach to ESG. The following are select highlights of i-80 Gold's commitment to growing sustainably:

Increased workforce to 109 employees; i-80 is proud to announce that women comprise 34% of the Company workforce;





Formed a strategic partnership with regional underground mining companies to create an underground mine rescue team: Nevada Mine Rescue Alliance , that serves the mining operations within i-80 Gold's footprint;





, that serves the mining operations within i-80 Gold's footprint; Engaged with local communities and stakeholders with continuous outreach and communication by hosting town hall meetings, open houses, and community mine tours/family days;





Created the "3 Ships" Internship Program to engage the next generation of miners and provide college students with invaluable work experience;





Maintained commitment to the long-term health and care of legacy mine sites at Lone Tree, McCoy Cove , Granite Creek, and Ruby Hill;





, Granite Creek, and Ruby Hill; Completed a gap assessment on the Lone Tree tailings impoundment benchmarked to the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM).

The 2022 Sustainability Report, Driving the Future, can be found on i-80 Gold Corp's website at www.i80gold.com.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a well-financed, Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the Company's advanced-stage property portfolio with processing at i-80's centralized milling facilities that include an autoclave.

