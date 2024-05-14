i-80 Gold Releases High-Grade Results from Underground Drilling at Granite Creek

Including 22.0 g/t Au over 29.0 m, 18.4 g/t Au over 14.4 m & 60.5 g/t Au over 4.1 m

RENO, Nev., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional high-grade results from the ongoing drill program to define mineralization in the upper part of the South Pacific Zone at the Company's Granite Creek Property ("Granite Creek" or "the Property") located in Humboldt County, Nevada.

The new results are from seven new holes drilled in the underground campaign focused on the delineation of mineralization within the South Pacific Zone ("SPZ"). The SPZ is located immediately north of the current mine workings and is expected to become the primary zone for mining (see Figure 1). Initial stopes in the SPZ are being planned for H1-2024 once mine workings are extended to provide access.

The underground drill program is focused on the southern and upper part of the deposit, where initial mining is planned. Results from the underground program continue to demonstrate continuity of high-grade mineralization with some of the best results received to-date in the South Pacific Zone.

Highlight results from the most recent seven new underground drill holes testing the South Pacific Zone at Granite Creek include:

GCPU23-33: 17.7 g/t Au over 7.0 m

GCPU23-45A: 27.2 g/t Au over 4.0 m

GCPU24-01: 18.1 g/t Au over 14.4 m

GCPU24-02: 22.0 g/t Au over 29.0 m

GCPU24-04: 11.0 g/t Au over 22.4 m

GCPU24-04: 60.5 g/t Au over 4.1 m

"The ongoing surface and underground drilling program at Granite Creek continues to confirm impressive high-grade gold mineralization, including over substantial widths.", stated Tyler Hill, Chief Geologist of i‑80. "Importantly, the South Pacific Zone is expected to become the primarily source of mineralization at Granite Creek and remains open along strike to the north and at depth, providing considerable upside."

Table 1 – Summary Assay Results from South Pacific Zone Underground Drilling

Drillhole ID Zone Type From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) GCPU23-33 SPZ Core 75.0 75.7 0.7 37.7 And SPZ Core 158.2 161.2 3.0 8.9 And SPZ Core 194.8 195.7 0.9 37.3 And SPZ Core 206.7 213.7 7.0 17.7 GCPU23-44 SPZ Core 92.2 92.8 0.6 10.5 GCPU23-45A SPZ Core 168.2 172.2 4.0 27.2 GCPU24-01 SPZ Core 34.3 36.0 1.6 14.7 And SPZ Core 153.7 168.0 14.4 18.1 GCPU24-02 SPZ Core 200.9 229.8 29.0 22.0 GCPU24-03 SPZ Core 8.2 9.0 0.8 18.3 GCPU24-04 SPZ Core 181.2 203.6 22.4 11.0 And SPZ Core 208.5 210.0 1.5 14.6 And SPZ Core 214.6 215.8 1.2 23.9 And SPZ Core 219.9 224.0 4.1 60.5

True widths estimated 10-50%



Table 1a - Collar Coordinates UTM Drillhole ID East m North m Elevation m Azimuth Dip NAD83

Zone

11 GCPU23-33 478223 4554278 1328 046 -40 GCPU23-44 478223 4554278 1328 052 -47 GCPU23-45A 478223 4554277 1328 076 -57 GCPU24-01 478223 4554276 1329 096 -62 GCPU24-02 478223 4554277 1328 057 -77 GCPU24-03 478224 4554277 1328 067 -75 GCPU24-04 478224 4554278 1328 055 -51

With its improved financial position, the Company is in the process of ramping up a large-scale surface drill program to complete further definition and expansion drilling of the SPZ in advance of an updated resource estimate and Feasibility Study for the Granite Creek Property. Four (4) drill rigs will be used to complete this program. Additionally, the main decline is being extended to provide access to the SPZ and initial stoping of this new zone is expected mid-year.

The Granite Creek Property is strategically located proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks mines at the north end of the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, at its intersection with the Getchell gold belt in Nevada (see Figure 2). High-grade mineralization occurs in a near-identical geological setting as that at the multi-million ounce Turquoise Ridge Mine located immediately to the north; proximal to a major regional fault (the Getchell or Range Front fault) on the eastern edge of the large Osgood Mountains intrusive complex. The Granite Creek deposit remains open at depth and along strike.

QAQC Procedures

All samples were submitted to ALS Minerals (ALS) of Sparks, NV, which is an ISO 9001 and 17025 certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples submitted through ALS are run through standard prep methods and analysed using Au-AA23 (ALS) (Au; 30g fire assay). ALS also undertakes their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. i-80 Gold Corp's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream with a stringent review of all results.

Qualified Person

Tyler Hill, CPG-12146, Chief Geologist, reviewed the technical and scientific information contained in this press release and is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the Company's advanced-stage property portfolio with processing at i-80's centralized milling facilities. i-80 Gold's common shares are listed on the TSX and the NYSE American under the trading symbol IAU:TSX and IAUX:NYSE. Further information about i-80 Gold's portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.i80gold.com or by email at [email protected].

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to, the expansion or mineral resources at Granite Creek and the potential of the Granite Creek project. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations.

