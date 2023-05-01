i-80 Gold to Host Annual General Meeting, Investor Day & First Quarter Results

RENO, Nev., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will hold an "Investor Day" presentation immediately following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 9, 2023, being held at Bennett Jones LLP office - 100 King St W Suite 3400, Toronto in the Canada Boardroom on the 34th floor. The in-person AGM will begin at 4:00pm EST followed by the Investor Day presentation commencing at 4:30pm EST. The presentation can also be accessed via a conference call and webcast (details below). Investors are invited to attend the event in–person where they can meet and discuss details with members of i-80's Board of Directors and Management Team.

Among other things, the Investor Day presentation will provide a comprehensive update on the multiple exploration and development initiatives being advanced by the Company and will highlight numerous achievements realized over the past year including:

Substantial exploration successes at Ruby Hill and Granite Creek; A detailed update on the acquisition of Paycore Minerals and the FAD deposit; An update on the underground drilling and development program at McCoy-Cove; Operational updates from all project sites including continued advancements at Granite Creek; and Expected deliverables and catalysts for the remainder of 2023.

The Company expects to release Q1 2023 financial and operating results prior to the AGM on May 9, 2023 and will discuss further at the Investor Day presentation.

In response to Glass Lewis, a proxy advisory firm, the Company is setting out the attendance of directors at meetings of the Company's standing committees held in the financial year ended December 31, 2022. This information is being provided in addition to the previously disclosed attendance of directors at meetings of the Company's board held in the financial year ended December 31, 2022 set forth in the management information circular for the annual meeting of shareholders of the Company dated April 4, 2023.



Board Audit Committee Compensation

Committee Governance &

Nominating

Committee Health, Safety,

Environment &

Sustainability

Committee Overall

Attendance Number % Number % Number % Number % Number % Number

(%) Ron

Clayton 6/6 100 — — — — — — 4/4 100 10/10

(100%) Ewan

Downie 6/6 100 — — — — — — 4/4 100 10/10

(100%) John

Seaman 6/6 100 4/4 100 3/3 100 — — — — 13/13

(100%) John

Begeman 6/6 100 4/4 100 3/3 100 3/3 100 — — 16/16

(100%) Greg

Smith 6/6 100 4/4 100 — — — — 4/4 100 14/14

(100%) Arthur

Einav 6/6 100 — — 3/3 100 3/3 100 — — 12/12

(100%) Eva

Bellissimo 6/6 100 — — — — 3/3 100 — — 9/9

(100%) TOTAL

(%): 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %



About i-80 Gold Corp.

