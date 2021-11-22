i-80 Gold to Proceed with Underground Program at McCoy-Cove

Mineral Resources have been estimated at a gold price of $1,500 per troy ounce;

2. Mineral Resources have been estimated using gold metallurgical recoveries of 79.5% and 85.2% for roasting and pressure oxidation respectively;

3. Mineral Resources have been estimated using a gold equivalent cutoff grade of 0.141 opt;

4. One ounce of gold is equivalent to 98 ounces of silver;

5. The effective date of the Mineral Resource estimate is January 1, 2021;

6. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant factors;

7. An Inferred Mineral Resource is that part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration; and

8. The reference point for mineral resources is in situ.