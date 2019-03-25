I-80/90 & I-69 Fremont, IN: Re-Development Opportunity 21.6AC with 110,000SF of Improvements off of One of Indiana's Busiest Transportation Corridors

FREMONT, Ind., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today by Todd Good, President, Accelerated Marketing Group LLC, that his firm in cooperation with GJG Real Estate is conducting a Sealed Bid Auction for this prime piece of real estate at the hub of I-80/90 and I-69. Formerly the initial phase of the Outlets at Fremont the Owners of the property have consolidated the tenants from this property in to their second and third phases just north of this property.

21.6 AC +/- Site Aerial 110,000 SF BLDs

Opportunity: Zoned Commercial the site has 110,000 SF of retail spaces with alternative uses of a major distribution center, big box retail, tourism related businesses, boat storage/sales, warehouse, multi-family, residential development and much much more.

Local Community: Fremont boasts an MSA of over 270,000.

It is in Steuben County, an idyllic vacation destination of 101 lakes, rightfully earning its title as 'Northern Indiana Lakes Country.' According to Angola Mayor, Richard M. Hickman, the dynamic community is everyday working together to make visions a reality through its hardworking and educated work-force. The County is reaping the rewards of its work force as it is Indiana's fastest growing corridor. Further, this property is ideally located by virtue of its proximity to the Interstates 80/90 and 69 and 75% of the US trade area; a natural stopping place for travelers from Chicago, Cleveland, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Toledo, and Detroit.

On-Site Due Diligence Sessions: Beginning Thursdays, April 11, 25 and May 7. Call to schedule a tour.

Offering: The property is going up for Sealed Bid Auction May 9th. The Published Reserve is only $950,000/$1.01SF just for the land plus a Six Percent Buyers Premium (See Terms of Sale at Sealed Bid Auction).

To reserve a tour or for more information about the auction, qualified buyers should call: 1-833-830-9200 or email: (Todd Good) 211474@email4pr.com or (Cindy Mencher) 211474@email4pr.com. Website: Amgre.com

Media Contact:

Todd Good

Accelerated Marketing Group

(619) 992-5000

211474@email4pr.com

