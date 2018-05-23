I-95 Express Emergency Stopping Sites Now Open in Miami-Dade

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Calvin, Giordano & Associates, Inc (CGA) is excited to announce the opening of the I-95 Express Lanes Emergency Stopping Sites (ESS) in Miami-Dade County. The five new ESS's are part of CGA's I-95 Rigid Pavement contract for construction engineering and inspection (CEI) services with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) – District 6.

The new ESS's (three northbound, and two southbound) were constructed between NW 62nd Street to NW 131st Street. Each site consists of 13-foot shoulders, measuring between 1,200 and 1,900 feet in length, that will give motorists, law enforcement, and emergency vehicles a safe space to pull off the road to make emergency stops or conduct enforcement activities.

This is an exciting milestone reached under CGA's contract. On an average day, approximately 254,000 vehicles use this section of the highway. With the opening of these ESS's, drivers will experience enhanced rideability not only for those who use the sites, but also through the resultant decrease in traffic backups caused by incidents in the express lanes.

