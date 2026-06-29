"I AM ME: A Rhyming Book About Being Autistic and Biracial," a Rhyming Book with a Powerful Message

NORTH MIDDLETOWN, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's author Felicia L. Kenny proudly announces the release of her newest picture book, I AM ME: A Rhyming Book About Being Autistic and Biracial, a beautifully illustrated children's rhyming picture book Celebrating Identity, Inclusion, and Self-Acceptance.

Following the success of her previous title, Two Worlds, One Family: A Child's Perspective on Being Biracial, Kenny continues her mission of creating inclusive, relatable stories for young readers.

I AM ME Hi! My name is Jared!

Written for children ages 5 to 11, readers are introduced to Jared, a joyful and thoughtful 10-year-old boy who is both biracial and autistic. Through engaging, lyrical rhymes and vibrant, colorful illustrations, Jared shares his unique perspective on the world—highlighting the beauty of diversity, the importance of understanding, and the power of self-acceptance.

Living with his loving parents, Jared invites readers into his world: one filled with curiosity, individuality, and self-discovery. Each page bursts with vibrant illustrations and rhythmic, gentle text, showing that every child has a place to belong. I AM ME thoughtfully addresses themes of diversity, acceptance, belonging, and family love; encouraging children to celebrate their differences and recognize that everyone has a special place in the world.

"I Am Me is about embracing who you are, exactly as you are. Through Jared's story, I hope to encourage conversations around neurodiversity and multicultural identity while helping children feel seen, valued, and understood," says Kenny.

"I wrote this book in rhyme so it would sing in children's hearts. I want every child to hear their own voice in these words. I wanted to create a story where children who are biracial, autistic, or both can recognize themselves; and where all children can learn empathy and acceptance," continues Kenny.

This touching story gently guides young readers and families through themes of identity and inclusion, offering an accessible and affirming narrative for children who may see themselves reflected in Jared, as well as for children who are learning to better understand others like Jared. With warmth and honesty, the book emphasizes that differences are not just to be accepted, but celebrated, and that everyone has a meaningful place in the world.

Perfect for parents, educators, and caregivers, I Am Me serves as both a joyful reading experience and a meaningful conversation starter about identity, inclusion, and self-love; as well as a tool for fostering empathy.

Title: I Am Me: A Rhyming Book About Being Autistic and Biracial

Author: Felicia L. Kenny

Audience: Ages 5–11

About the Author

Felicia L. Kenny is a children's author and special education teacher with a background in literacy. Her book reflects the diverse lives and experiences of today's families. In a world that is ever changing, her stories have centered on themes of identity, belonging, and inclusion, helping children celebrate who they are. Using simple text, and vibrant illustrations; her books empower children through representation, understanding, and compassion. Through relatable characters and accessible storytelling, it is her hope to help young readers build confidence, empathy, and understanding.

Media Contact:

Felicia L. Kenny (Author)

Email: [email protected]

Author Website: https://felicialkenny.com/

Phone: 1-862-352-8233

SOURCE Felicia Kenny