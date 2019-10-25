"I AM YOU," a powerful movie about Afghan refugees, begins worldwide screenings

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I AM YOU" (2019) – An independent feature film based on the true story of Afghan refugees, their will to survive, and the dramatic conditions they endure on their journeys. Directed by Sonia Nassery Cole of Breadwinner Productions, we follow Massoud, a young man, who embarks on a perilous migration from Afghanistan through the Middle East and Europe accompanied by a pregnant doctor and a wise elder. After witnessing his father's murder at the hands of ISIS, Massoud vows to honor his father's wish to secure a safe future for his family away from the tyranny of the Taliban and ISIS. The current refugee crisis is the largest since WWII; "I AM YOU" is an evocative depiction of the resilience of those forced to flee their countries and overcome trauma and hardship in search of hope.

"There is massive confusion about the difference between migration and refugees. Immigrants leave their country for a better life. Refugees leave their country because they have no choice. They take a chance that they may survive. I myself am a refugee and came to this country at the age of fifteen. For this reason, my life is dedicated to speaking for the voiceless refugees. This is a film created from their perspective," Cole says.

Behind the Scenes: https://iamyou.film/bts/

Cole's previous film "Black Tulip" garnered numerous international accolades as well as international headlines when the New York Times published a cover story in their arts section detailing how militants located her leading actress and severed her feet for being involved in an anti-Taliban narrative. Cole returned to her homeland despite the life-threatening risks to film in her war-torn country, in pursuit of sharing the human experience.

Sonia is an Author, Humanitarian and Activist who founded the Afghanistan World Foundation and is the recipient of numerous awards including "Congressional Recognition" and "Freedom to Write" from PEN Center.

UPCOMING SCREENINGS

Rome | Rome Film Festival | October 27th 8:30pm | http://alice.mymovies.it/

Los Angeles | Golden Globes HFPA Screening | October 30th

New York | Harvard Business Club of NY x Neuehouse | December 2nd

Barrie Moskowitz

Director, Strategic Communications Breadwinner Productions

press@breadwinnerfilms.com

https://iamyou.film/

@iamyoumovie, @iamyou.film

SOURCE Breadwinner Productions