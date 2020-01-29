"I AM YOU" To Hold New York City Premiere February 6, 2020 At PIER59 STUDIOS

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I AM YOU an independent feature film based on the true story of Afghan refugees, will hold its New York City premiere at leading photography and multimedia studio complex, PIER59 STUDIOS , on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 7:30 PM. Directed by human rights activist and filmmaker, Sonia Nassery Cole, the film follows the story of Massoud, a young man who embarks on a perilous migration from Afghanistan through the Middle East and Europe, accompanied by a pregnant doctor and a wise elder.

"I am honored to share this important film and showcase what a refugee must endure to find freedom," said Nassery Cole. "There is significant confusion about the difference between an immigrant and a refugee. Immigrants leave their country for a better life, whereas refugees leave their country because they have no choice. I am a refugee who came to this country at 15-years-old and for this reason, I dedicate my life to speaking out on their behalf. This movie is a true reflection of the hardship that refugees endure and I am proud to share this story with a wider audience."

The film opens with Massoud witnessing his father's murder at the hands of religious extremists in Afghanistan and follows him as he honors his wish for a safe future for his family away from the tyranny of the Taliban and ISIS. The film shines a light on the horror of the current refugee crisis from this region, which is now the largest displacement of people since the end of the Second World War. "I AM YOU" is an evocative depiction of the resilience found in people forced to flee their countries and overcome trauma and hardship in search of hope.

UNICEF Ambassador, refugee, and international model, Halima Aden , is an executive producer of the film and a host of the premiere. Aden was drawn to the story as she was born in the Kakuma UNHCR refugee camp in Kenya before being resettled in America as a child. "The film is an opportunity to show that refugees are humans," said Aden. "We all bleed the same, hurt the same and essentially we all want to live in peace. I wanted to be part of this impactful film as it demonstrates that being a refugee is not a choice. As a refugee myself, I identify with the hardship and uncertainty and the will to find a new home to pursue a better life."

The film will have a premiere at 7:30 pm, with a red carpet starting at 7:00 pm, where actors from the film including Damla Sönmez, Ali Pinar, Emre Cetinkaya, Cansu Tosun, and Hakan Aydin will be present. Sonia Nassery Cole (Director and Producer), Chris Cole (Producer), Halima Aden (Executive Producer), Federico Pignatelli (Executive Producer), will also be in attendance, along with other notables.

"The more people see this film, the better they will understand that we, as a society, must all help with this current refugee crisis. In addition, we all may have to make difficult choices to leave our homelands due to climate change, war, or political climate so the title 'I AM YOU' resonates on a broader scale," added Cole.



ABOUT SONIA NASSERY COLE, DIRECTOR

Sonia returned to the director's chair to shoot "I AM YOU" after her previous feature film & official submission for the Academy Awards "The Black Tulip", garnered numerous international accolades as well as dramatic headlines in The New York Times. Militants located her leading actress and severed her feet for being involved in an anti-Taliban narrative. But Ms. Cole, an Afghan refugee herself, returned to her homeland despite the life-threatening risks involved in filming in her war-torn country, in the pursuit of sharing the human experience through the art of film. Sonia is also an author, humanitarian and activist who founded Afghanistan World Foundation in 2002 after speaking in front of Congress with the support of President Ronald Regan. She is the recipient of a "Congressional Recognition" award, "Afghan American Sisterhood Award," and the "UN Women Together Award". She also received the "Freedom to Write" Award from PEN Center USA.



ABOUT HALIMA ADEN, EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

Halima Aden is the 22-year-old Somali-American who has taken the fashion world by storm. After being the first contestant to compete in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant wearing a hijab and burkini for the swimsuit competition, she was signed by IMG Models for worldwide representation She has walked the runway for brands such as Alberta Ferretti, Dolce & Gabbana, Max Mara and Yeezy. In her short modeling career, Halima has graced the cover of over a dozen major fashion magazines. She made headlines last year by wearing a burkini on the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, a first for the publication. She was named an official UNICEF Ambassador following her TED Talk at Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya, Africa. This is the refugee camp where Halima was born and lived for the first seven years of her life and also where she was once on the receiving end of the services UNICEF provides children in need around the world.

