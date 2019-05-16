I Can, I Will, I Must - Buying the Hamptons, Building a Successful Future, Becoming the Best You Can Be - A New Book About Investment Strategies for Real Estate and Life

Now available on Amazon via www.ICIWIMust.com , the adventure-filled life story of Mr. Schnurman shares his ascent from a poor childhood in Brooklyn to accomplished New York attorney, national TV and internet content pioneer, renowned investor and broker of some of the biggest developments in the history of the Hamptons real estate market, marathon runner and Mount Everest explorer.

Exemplifying his success, in the chapter All Hail the Taxi, Mr. Schnurman recounts his experience working nights as a New York cabbie to put himself through law school and picking up iconic broadcast journalist Walter Cronkite for his ride home. Years later, the two would meet in the elevator of the Manhattan luxury apartment building where they both eventually lived.

In his 10 Answers to Why Real Estate, Mr. Schnurman says: "I've invested millions of dollars in real estate since the 1970s. I've seen mortgage rates in double digits and inflation at nearly 14%. I've seen the housing bubble take prices to unheard of levels and then watched the entire bubble burst at the start of the Great Recession. Olympic boycotts and big bank bailouts, the fall of the Berlin Wall and the birth of the internet. Seven presidents have sat in the Oval Office while I've invested in real estate. Through it all, real estate has made me money."

TITLE: I Can, I Will, I Must - Buying the Hamptons, Building a Successful Future, Becoming the Best You Can Be

ALAN SCHNURMAN is a real estate investor, attorney and broker based in the Hamptons and New York City. He is best known to the public for his distinguished legal background via the 1800LawLine.com firm Zalman Schnurman & Miner for which he was a founding partner; and as host of PBS TV legal news program "LawLine" which he launched in 1983 and became the longest running show devoted to law in the United States running for 28 years. He has purchased, developed and sold some of the most significant properties in the Hamptons over the last 30 years including the 26-acre Ocean Highlands and 42-acre Sagaponack Greens. After four decades as a trial attorney, he retired and joined Saunders & Associates as a real estate broker in the Hamptons. A native of Brooklyn, Alan graduated from New York Law School where he currently sits on the Board of Trustees.

ERIC FEIL is the COO and Editorial Director at Dan's Hamptons Media, the largest, most diverse media company on the East End of Long Island best known for its flagship publication, Dan's Papers, affectionately referred to as the "bible of the Hamptons" for the past six decades. He has been instrumental in launching and marketing the industry leading DansPapers.com, Dan's Taste of Summer, the largest food-and-wine event series on Long Island, as well as the award-winning Behind the Hedges publication and website celebrating Hamptons real estate and luxury living. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Eric began his career at the national entertainment-publishing company TVSM, launching the first-ever TV-listings-based online property, TotalTV.com, before moving on to TV Guide Magazine Group as Executive Editor, ESPN's Cold Pizza morning show as live on-air talent, and Meredith Corporation's ACCESS Magazine as Editor-in-Chief.

