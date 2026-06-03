VIOLIFE®, THE #1 DAIRY FREE CHEESE BRAND* TURNS CRAVINGS INTO CURRENCY WITH CRAVING CREDITS

"Undairy the Craving' is a platform, not a promo. Every piece exists to do one thing - undairy the food people love, without asking them to give anything up: AI tools that turn any recipe dairy free in seconds, a collective of the country's boldest chefs reinventing iconic dishes, grants backing the next generation who'll cook this way and Craving Credits to get people in the door," said Olga Osminkina-Jones, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Flora Food Group. "As the #1 dairy-free brand, we're not buying trial — we're building a culture where dairy free is something you crave and create, not something you settle for."

WHAT'S ON THE MENU

Craving Credits, a limited-time program that turns any dairy cheese receipt into a Violife product up to $5.99** — because cravings deserve to be satisfied.

a limited-time program that turns any dairy cheese receipt into a Violife product up to $5.99** — because cravings deserve to be satisfied. Undairy the Craving Recipe Generator , your cravings, reimagined. Instantly.

From guilty pleasures to cult classics, get dairy free versions of any recipe — 24/7.

, your cravings, reimagined. Instantly. From guilty pleasures to cult classics, get dairy free versions of — 24/7. The Undairy Collective , where chefs go off-script. A powerhouse group of culinary talent pushing boundaries and reinventing iconic dishes — no dairy, no limits.

, where chefs go off-script. A powerhouse group of culinary talent pushing boundaries and reinventing iconic dishes — no dairy, no limits. Undairy the Dish : social-first, chef-led, crave-driven. Real chefs. Real recipes. Real-time content that turns scrolls into cravings.

: social-first, chef-led, crave-driven. Real chefs. Real recipes. Real-time content that turns scrolls into cravings. The Undairy Grant, a sponsorship and collaboration with Culinary Careers Program (C•CAP) to provide funding in support of emerging chefs who are redefining what modern cooking looks (and tastes) like.

CRAVING CREDITS: UPGRADE YOUR BITE

For the month of June, shoppers can visit ViolifeCravingCredits.com to upload any receipt from a dairy cheese purchase and receive an e-Gift card of $5.99 to use for a Violife product of their choice. Because let's be honest: the foods people crave most—bagels loaded with cream cheese, gooey pizza, creamy dips—shouldn't require compromising on flavor or digestive comfort. With Violife, they don't.

THE UNDAIRY COLLECTIVE: NO RULES, JUST FLAVOR

Violife is teaming up with some of the most exciting chefs in the country—known for bold flavor and zero shortcuts—to undairy the dishes people love most. This is dairy free without limits. Without labels. Without apologies.

Expect original recipes, menu takeovers, live experiences and content that puts dairy free squarely in the cultural conversation.

Violife's Undairy Collective includes:

Akhtar Nawab (Alta Calidad & Wayward Fare)

(Alta Calidad & Wayward Fare) Bryan Ford (Diljan)

(Diljan) Danielle Duran Zecca (Amiga Amore Mexitalian Eatery)

(Amiga Amore Mexitalian Eatery) Jackie Carnesi (Bar Susanne, formerly of Kellogg's Diner)

(Bar Susanne, formerly of Kellogg's Diner) Jenner Tomaska (Esme)

(Esme) Marc Forgione (Forgione & Peasant)

(Forgione & Peasant) Yara Herrera (Hellbender)

UNDAIRY THE DISH: WHERE CRAVINGS GO VIRAL

A new social series across Instagram and TikTok drops viewers straight into the kitchen—think handwritten recipes, chef POVs, behind-the-scenes footage and real-world undairied restaurant moments coming soon. Follow along @violife_foods.

Violife products are 100% dairy free and free from the nine major allergens, such as lactose, gluten, GMOs, nuts and soy. Find Violife products at grocery stores nationwide, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, Kroger and more. For more information, visit violife.com or follow @violife_foods.

About Flora Food Group:

Flora Food Group makes culinary essentials for better food. With roots in food dating back to 1871, we provide core ingredients for cooking, baking, spreading, frying, roasting, barbecuing, whipping, and finishing in home and professional kitchens - making meals more delicious, more nutritious, and more sustainable.

Our portfolio spans multiple categories, including butter, spreads, and blends; cream and creamers; sauces and culinary liquids; and cheese and cream cheese. Our brands include Flora, Becel+ProActiv, BlueBand, Country Crock, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Rama, and Violife, alongside a growing professional business serving chefs and foodservice. We are deeply rooted in local food cultures and hold leading category positions in many of the 100+ countries we serve.

Our brands are supported by world-class R&D, proprietary food technologies, a state-of-the-art Culinary Centre, and full end-to-end capability from sourcing through manufacturing to market. In 2025, Flora Food Group achieved net sales of approximately EUR 3.0 billion and had around 4,600 Flora Foodies worldwide. Learn more at FloraFoodGroup.com.

ABOUT CULINARY CAREERS PROGRAM (C•CAP )

Culinary Careers Program (C•CAP) partners with public schools nationwide to equip under-resourced students with culinary education, job training, scholarships, and career opportunities in food and hospitality. Through the Undairy Grant, C•CAP will help identify and support the next generation of food innovators exploring dairy free cuisine. Learn more at culinarycareers.org.

*Violife® dairy free cream cheese: 41.2% Unit Share in such category. Nielsen, U.S. Unit Share of Alt Cheese, latest 26 weeks, week ending 05/18/2026.

**Offer valid 5/26/26 - 6/26/26. Must purchase any dairy product in a single transaction. Offer limited to U.S. residents only. 18 years of age of majority or older. Limit one per customer, up to 10,000 rewards available. After the qualifying purchase is made, receipt must be submitted by 6/30/26.

Media Contacts:

Julianna Bilton — [email protected]

Flora Food Group — [email protected]

SOURCE Flora Food Group