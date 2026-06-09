I-CAR CHAMPIONS THE NEXT GENERATION OF COLLISION REPAIR PROFESSIONALS AT SKILLSUSA 2026

From Competition Judging to Hands-On Engagement, I-CAR Deepens Its Commitment to Collision Repair Workforce Development

ATLANTA, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- I-CAR®, the collision repair industry's leader in technical educational programming, related technical services and industry talent solutions, made a significant impact at SkillsUSA 2026 in Atlanta, reinforcing its long-standing mission to develop and sustain a skilled, safe and professional collision repair workforce. Through a multifaceted presence on the competition floor and at its dedicated booth, I-CAR engaged students, parents, educators and industry partners at one of the nation's most dynamic hubs for career exploration and workforce development.

I-CAR Instructor Olivia Peterson engages students at the 2026 SkillsUSA I-CAR booth

A Booth Built for Career-Defining Moments

I-CAR's booth offered students a pivotal touchpoint as they explored the collision repair profession. The activation was designed as a space for genuine career discovery and validation, reflecting I-CAR's deep understanding of what SkillsUSA represents to its attendees.

To drive engagement and booth traffic, I-CAR participated in two interactive scavenger hunts that brought attendees directly to the booth to complete challenges, creating a high-energy experience across the event floor. I-CAR also distributed 1,000 custom pins to students and attendees, giving participants a tangible connection to the organization and the career pathways it supports.

Upholding Industry Standards on the Competition Floor

I-CAR's commitment to SkillsUSA extended well beyond its booth. Members of I-CAR's team and instructor network volunteered their time and expertise to execute the Collision Repair Technology (CRT) competitions—evaluating the next generation of technicians against the same rigorous standards that define professional excellence in the field.

"SkillsUSA gives us an unmatched opportunity to meet future technicians exactly where they are—at the moment they're deciding their future," said Lori Barrington, VP of Delivery at I-CAR. "Our team wasn't just there to represent I-CAR; we were there to be part of an experience that shapes careers. It's clear the future of this industry is in incredibly bright hands."

A Strategic Focus in the Workforce Pipeline

SkillsUSA 2026 is one of the only environments where students, parents, educators and industry converge in a single space, making it a uniquely powerful stage for workforce development. I-CAR's presence was focused on three priorities:

Talent Pipeline Activation — Inspiring and engaging students as they explore futures in collision repair Educator Engagement — Strengthening relationships with instructors and vocational programs across the country Industry Resource — Reinforcing I-CAR as the trusted leader in collision repair training and career development

Looking Ahead

For I-CAR, SkillsUSA 2026 was a reflection of a commitment that runs year-round. As the industry faces continued technician shortages and growing technical complexity, I-CAR remains present at every stage of a technician's career—from the competition floor to the shop floor. The students who competed and explored at SkillsUSA 2026 represent the future of collision repair, and I-CAR will be with them every step of the way.

About I-CAR: Founded in 1979, I-CAR is a not-for-profit education, knowledge, and solutions organization designed to support the evolving needs of the Collision Repair Inter-Industry. I-CAR, which is accredited by IACET (The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training) is focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer. For more information, please visit www.i-car.com

SOURCE I-CAR