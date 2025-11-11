I-CAR's Mixed Attachment Methods Course Wins Media Choice Award at SEMA 2025

Industry Recognition Highlights I-CAR's Leadership in Collision Repair Training

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- I-CAR® is honored to announce that its Mixed Attachment Methods course has been named a SEMA 2025 Media Choice Winner.

SEMA's celebrated media recognition program brings together top editors from leading consumer, enthusiast, and trade outlets, who review the New Products Showcase to spotlight innovations they believe will stand out with their audiences.

Mixed Attachment Methods Display at SEMA 2025

The course features an in-shop, hands-on training format that reinforces proficiency in multiple OEM-referenced joining techniques, including rivet bonding, MAG welding, MIG brazing, steel sectioning, and spot welding.

"I-CAR is honored to be recognized as a Media Choice winner," said Kyle Thompson, I-CAR CEO & President. "Mixed Attachment Methods reflects our ongoing commitment to advanced technical training that prepares the industry to repair complex vehicles completely and safely."

Launched as a pilot earlier this year, the Mixed Attachment Methods course debuted at the 2025 SEMA Show through a visually engaging exhibit featuring the course's custom-built training prop. The course officially launches in early 2026 and will meet renewal requirements for Gold Class® and Platinum® structural technician role.

About I-CAR: Founded in 1979, I-CAR is a not-for-profit education, knowledge, and solutions organization designed to support the evolving needs of the Collision Repair Inter-Industry. I-CAR, which is accredited by IACET (The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training) is focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer. For more information, please visit www.i-car.com

