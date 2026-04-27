I-CAR Kicks Off National Apprenticeship Week 2026 with Dual Proclamations from the State of Illinois and the Village of Hoffman Estates

State and Community Recognition Honors I-CAR's U.S. Department of Labor-Registered Apprenticeship Program and efforts to build a Skilled Workforce in automotive repair

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- I-CAR® today proudly marks National Apprenticeship Week, observed April 26-May 2, 2026, with a pair of meaningful honors from government leaders at both the state and local level. The State of Illinois, home to I-CAR's headquarters, has officially proclaimed April 26-May 2 as National Apprenticeship Week 2026, a proclamation signed by Governor JB Pritzker. Separately, The Village of Hoffman Estates has issued its own proclamation, signed by Mayor William D. McLeod, recognizing the week and the vital importance of registered apprenticeships in building a stronger workforce.

Jesus Guerrero accepting the National Apprenticeship Week proclamation issued by the Village of Hoffman Estates, Illinois

These proclamations come less than a year after I-CAR launched its U.S. Department of Labor-registered Apprenticeship Program in July 2025 — a landmark achievement for the automotive collision repair industry. Since launch, the program has expanded to 116 locations across 35 states. The program is designed to address the growing skilled-technician shortage by connecting aspiring collision repair professionals with paid, on-the-job training alongside experienced mentors, progressive wage increases tied to skill development, structured classroom instruction, and nationally recognized credentials that follow apprentices throughout their careers. With 62% of enrolled apprentices between the ages of 16 and 24, I-CAR's program is already delivering on its promise to help build the next generation of collision repair talent.

I-CAR is proud to be headquartered in a community that understands the transformative power of apprenticeship. The proclamations from Governor Pritzker and Mayor McLeod are a testament to the shared commitment between industry, government and community to invest in the next generation of skilled workers. This week, I-CAR honors the mentors and students who are on the front lines of building that future by sharing their stories on social channels, celebrating their milestones and amplifying their voices to inspire others to explore a career in collision repair.

About I-CAR

Founded in 1979, I-CAR is a not-for-profit education, knowledge, and solutions organization designed to support the evolving needs of the Collision Repair Inter-Industry. I-CAR, which is accredited by IACET (The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training) is focused on improving the quality and safety of auto collision repair for the ultimate benefit of both the industry and the consumer. For more information, please visit www.i-car.com.

SOURCE I-CAR