I-care Joins Oracle's Partner Program

HOUSTON, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- I-care, a global leader in predictive maintenance, today announced that it has joined Oracle's enhanced partner program. For more than 40 years, Oracle has been working closely with partners to help drive joint customer success and business momentum. By joining OPN, I-care has the opportunity to establish Oracle-related knowledge in delivering predictive maintenance services for joint customers.

I-care's predictive maintenance technology uses AI, IoT and vibration analysis to detect asset failures before they happen. It then surfaces this information in the I-see platform. Access to the data in the I-see platform can help Oracle Fusion Cloud Maintenance users enhance maintenance operations and streamline work requests.

Oracle Maintenance, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), is an automated Smart Operations solution that streamlines enterprise asset management. With built-in AI capabilities, it helps boost maintenance performance, asset reliability and uptime while reducing costs. I-see complements Oracle Maintenance by integrating critical asset performance data to optimize planned maintenance and maximize equipment uptime.

"Even with robust enterprise asset maintenance management solutions, manufacturers continue to struggle with unplanned downtime from reactive equipment maintenance," said Ben Detober, Deputy CEO of I-care Group. "To help them maximize the full value of their investment, I-care offers a smarter maintenance capability that uses predictive analytics to transform industrial asset management."

By joining Oracle's enhanced partner program, I-care gains opportunities to achieve Oracle Expertise, which can help validate its skills and capabilities around specific products, services, industries, and geographies. I-care looks forward to taking advantage of exclusive offerings and additional benefits of the Oracle partner program to help further differentiate I-care in the marketplace, identify new business, onboard new customers, and scale business impact.

The I-care Group is a global leader in predictive maintenance, monitoring hundreds of thousands of industrial machines worldwide with advanced technologies—including our own Wi-care™ vibration sensors.

Our mission is to change the way the world performs. I-see™, our AI-driven platform, integrates effortlessly with I-care solutions and external systems thanks to its open API. It gathers data from all PdM techniques, delivers equipment failure prediction months ahead, and feeds external systems with essential insights to optimize maintenance operations.

Founded in 2004 in Belgium, I-care employs more than 1000 people, operates 36 offices across 16 countries (Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and the USA), and delivers worldwide expertise in reliability and predictive maintenance to customers in more than 55 countries.

I-care has won several awards for its innovations, including ADM's 2024 Supplier Award for reliability services, the Factory Innovation Award at Hannover Messe, and the 2025 Solutions Award at The Reliability Conference. For more information, visit www.icareweb.com.

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

