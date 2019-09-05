“I Hate Ransomware” Television Commercial Released By PC Matic

> What's ransomware? > Ransomware is a computer virus that enters through a phony email. > Hidden in the email is the ransomware that tricks you to click it. > Ransomware's a bully! > The ransomware encrypts your most valuable files including documents, photos, and videos. > Wait. What's encrypt mean? > Encryption means your files are stolen, and the only way to get them back is to pay the ransom. > Seriously? I hate ransomware. > Antivirus should block and prevent ransomware. Too often, it doesn't. > I really hate ransomware. > Antivirus is based on an old technology called the blacklist. But there is hope. PC Matic developed newer whitelist technology that stops ransomware. > Yeah! But I still hate ransomware. > We hate ransomware too. > Go to PC Matic.com

"Our country is at war, a cyber war," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng, "and PC Matic intends to be on the frontlines of our defenses in response to these vicious attacks." This will mark the fourth national television commercial that PC Matic has released in 2019. The commercial may be viewed in its' entirety here.

More information on PC Matic may be found at www.pcmatic.com.

