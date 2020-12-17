I Hate Receipts Launches App on Google Play Store to Expand Access to Contactless HD Receipts™

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I Hate Receipts (IHR) announced today that its contactless receipt app is now available on the Google Play store. The launch follows a recent announcement that the app was launched on the Apple App Store. The I Hate Receipts app helps consumers access and understand their purchase data from the convenience of their smartphone. By snapping a picture of a paper receipt or emailing a receipt directly into their secure, cloud-based "vault," shoppers can view important return, warranty and product information from their smartphone.

"We're empowering the consumer by unlocking their purchase data, proving it's possible to keep transaction data secure yet make it accessible. This improves the shopping experience whether it be in the store or online," said Ryan Greene, Founder and CEO. "I am excited to launch our Android app today, so now anyone with a smartphone can eliminate the need to keep paper receipts and easily track their purchases."

IHR is offering the I Hate Receipts app as a free tool for consumers and plans to release a paid, ad-free version in early 2021. In addition, IHR is partnering with retailers to join its Merchant & Brands Platform which enables them to offer highly-targeted promotions through the app. This platform optimizes engagement with current and prospective shoppers facilitating interactions before, during and after their purchase.

I Hate Receipts gives consumers sovereignty over their own purchase data through secure, contactless HD receipts. By using the IHR app, users can better track and understand their purchase data and engage with merchants in a new way that extends a delightful shopping experience well beyond the transaction.

For more information go to http://ihatereceipts.com.

