I Hate Receipts Launches Merchant Alliance Network to Drive Adoption of Contactless HD Receipts™

As merchants look to innovate and improve the shopping experience, I Hate Receipts offers a contactless receipt platform to better engage customers before, during and after their purchases.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- I Hate Receipts (IHR) announced today the launch of its Merchant Alliance Network which gives retailers, brands and technology partners the ability to provide item-level purchase details in a completely contactless receipt. By accessing IHR's newly launched SDK, alliance partners can now engage with and stay connected to customers well beyond the cash register through consumers' mobile devices.

Contactless HD Receipt

"Since the onset of the pandemic and even in the post-pandemic world we live in, merchants and brands have struggled to match the efficiency of online shopping in the physical retail world," said Ryan Greene, Founder and CEO of IHR. "We believe that by providing contactless receipt capabilities to our Merchant Alliance Network, we can improve the in-store and omni-channel experience, while also empowering every consumer with all their purchase data in one easy to use app."

"The IHR Merchant Alliance Network is an essential building block in creating an ecosystem where merchants and brands can optimize engagement with current and prospective consumers," said Doug Buurman, VP of Business Development at 4thID, an IOT payments platform. "IHR is bringing insight into customer purchase behavior in a way that protects privacy while revolutionizing brand targeting and promotions."

Merchants, banks and other fintech providers who join the Merchant Alliance Network will receive Merchant SDK access. Using this SDK will enable them to offer a customized, branded receipt wallet for consumers to store and track in-store and online purchases. The included APIs are available for mobile and web developers and provide an interactive high-resolution receipt directly from the merchant's platform to the consumer's mobile device, eliminating the need for paper or emailed receipts.

This new alliance program will further expand adoption of the I Hate Receipt app and strengthen the connection between the consumers using the app and their favorite merchants and brands.

About IHR

The IHR Merchant Alliance Network enables targeted touchpoints between brands and their current and prospective customers before, during and after their shopping transaction. IHR gives everyone sovereignty over their own purchase data through secure, Contactless HD Receipts. By using the I Hate Receipts app, consumers can "skip the slip," better understand their purchase data and engage with merchants in a new way that extends a delightful shopping experience well beyond their purchase.

For more information about joining the Merchant Alliance Network go to http://ihrmerchants.com.

Media Contact:

Cristi Jakubik

Head of Marketing

[email protected]

(512) 782-8373

SOURCE I Hate Receipts