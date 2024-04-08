i-Health, Inc. Urges U.S. Congressional Leaders to Prioritize the Funding of Natural & Non-Hormonal Solutions for Menopause in Women's Health Research

WASHINGTON, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today in Washington, DC, i-Health, Inc. – a global consumer health and wellness company and wholly owned subsidiary of dsm-firmenich– is kicking off vital discussions with members of Congress to advocate for enhanced research and funding dedicated to natural and non-hormonal therapy options for women experiencing menopause. Building upon the White House Initiative on Women's Health Research launched in November 20231 and the recent Executive Order issued by President Biden in March 20242, i-Health, Inc. is taking action to reshape how decision-makers and healthcare professionals address the growing number of women seeking non-hormonal options for managing menopausal symptoms.

"Despite making up more than half the population, women have typically been overlooked and inadequately represented in health studies throughout U.S. history," said Maha Elkharbotly, SVP & President i-Health, Inc. "This disparity has hindered progress in understanding, treating, and ultimately mitigating the effects of several health issues affecting women. Research gaps are especially prevalent for health conditions associated with women's midlife and later years, including perimenopause and menopause."

The latest Executive Order from President Biden aims to close research gaps on women's health across their lifespans. It calls for expanded data collection efforts, a comprehensive research agenda for menopause-related studies, improved management of menopause issues and clinical care for women, and enhanced resources to educate women about prevention and treatment options for menopause symptoms. The Executive Order also calls for improved treatment of, and research related to, menopause for service women and women veterans, a group often overlooked and underserved in the healthcare space.

However, current recommendations from healthcare professionals to manage menopause symptoms predominantly revolve around hormone replacement therapy (HRT). While effective, many women are cautious about hormone intake, and it is not recommended for those with a history of breast cancer or hormone-sensitive cancers3. For women who cannot or choose not to take hormone replacement, there are safe and natural alternatives to relieve common, yet bothersome menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, low libido, mood swings, and more.

"We are thrilled that the White House is addressing the critical need for increased research and attention for the unique health needs of women across their lifespan," Elkharbotly continued. "With collaborative efforts between government agencies, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders, we believe that significant strides can be made towards eliminating the pressing gaps that exist and ensuring women are aware of all the options available to them to treat uncomfortable symptoms– allowing them to thrive during menopause and beyond."

i-Health, Inc. the company behind Estroven®, the leading brand in natural, non-hormonal menopause relief‡, is committed to driving meaningful change for often overlooked health issues. This dedication is upheld by Estroven's 27 years of providing science-backed products, trusted resources, and advocacy. By meeting with members of Congress, i-Health, Inc. will continue to educate on the latest tools and information to reach their goal of motivating legislators to broaden their focus on women's health research and funding beyond conventional medicines and hormonal therapies.

