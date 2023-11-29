"I Love You Just As You Are" by Beth Rucker: A Heartwarming Tale of Love and Acceptance for All Children

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beth Rucker, acclaimed author and co-founder of the nonprofit organization Just Be You, is excited to announce the release of her heartwarming children's book, "I Love You Just As You Are." Inspired by her experiences as a parent, Beth crafted this enchanting tale to deliver a powerful message of love and acceptance to young readers without extending bedtime routines.

"I Love You Just As You Are" by Beth Rucker

The book gained national attention when it was featured on the Today show, receiving high praise for its impactful message within its concise pages. "I Love You Just As You Are" has swiftly become a cherished addition to countless family reading collections, earning recognition as a go-to gift for baby showers and graduations alike.

As a mother, Beth Rucker understands the challenges of finding meaningful, yet succinct, bedtime stories. "When my husband, Darius Rucker, and I's children were younger, he traveled so much, and I was always looking for books with a sweet message but that didn't delay bedtime (for them or me, haha). This is that book!" she shares.

The book is available for purchase on popular platforms such as Amazon and Barnes and Noble, as well as through various private retail vendors.

Written with her own children in mind, now grown, Beth aimed to instill in young hearts a profound sense of self-worth and an appreciation for the inherent beauty within themselves and others. This passion led her to establish Just Be You, a nonprofit organization with a mission to build teens' confidence through self-compassion and self-love.

At Just Be You, the focus is on encouraging young adults to embrace their unique selves while providing the tools necessary to understand and implement self-compassion and resilience. Importantly, all proceeds from the sales of "I Love You Just As You Are" directly support the impactful initiatives of Just Be You.

Beth Rucker invites everyone to learn more about Just Be You by visiting their website at JustBeYou.org. By supporting "I Love You Just As You Are," readers not only bring home a delightful children's book but also contribute to a cause dedicated to fostering confidence and self-love in the next generation.

ABOUT JUST BE YOU:

Just Be You is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to build teens confidence through self-compassion and self-love.Through workshops, school assemblies and motivational speakers, Just Be You focuses on the daily challenges of life as a modern teen, offering them a safe environment to be kind to themselves, share, learn and grow into their most confident self. Just Be You encourages young adults to embrace their unique self while outfitting them with the tools needed to understand and implement self-compassion and resilience. When we are kinder to ourselves we are better equipped to handle adversity and are kinder and more compassionate toward others.

