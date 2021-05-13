I-Mab Added to MSCI China Index

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that I-Mab has been selected for inclusion in the MSCI China All Shares Index, following MSCI's most recent semi-annual review. The inclusion will be implemented as of market close on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

The MSCI China All Shares Index is constructed based on the integrated China equity universe included in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, providing a standardized definition of the China equity opportunity set. The index aims to represent the performance of large- and mid-cap segments with H-shares, A-shares, B-shares, red-chips, P-chips and foreign listings (e.g., ADRs) of Chinese stocks. This flagship index is calculated using transparent and innovative methodologies, with a strong emphasis on investability and replicability using stringent size and liquidity eligibility criteria. It is widely followed and closely tracked by global investors as a major benchmark for China equity exposure. For more information, please refer to the Index Review page on MSCI's website at https://www.msci.com/index-review.

"Becoming a constituent in the MSCI China Index is another significant capital markets milestone for I-Mab, following the inclusion in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index in December 2020. We are honored to be one of the few China biotech stocks added to this bellwether index, further demonstrating I-Mab's growing profile and recognition among the global investor communities," said Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer of I-Mab. "As we continue on our journey to become a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company and execute key value-driving catalysts across our pipeline, from the near-term NDA filing of felzartamab (CD38 antibody) to important data readouts of lemzoparlimab (CD47 antibody) and uliledlimab (CD73 antibody), we are strongly positioned to deliver even greater value to our shareholders."

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate" and "expected." Forward-looking statements are based on I-Mab's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

