I-Mab Added to Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that I-Mab's American Depositary Shares (ADS) have been selected for inclusion in the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), based on the results of the annual reconstitution of the index announced by Nasdaq on December 11, 2020. The inclusion will become effective prior to the U.S. market open on Monday, December 21, 2020.

Launched in 1993, the NBI is a modified market-cap weighted index designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market® (Nasdaq®) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The NBI, as a major global biotech equity index, is widely followed and tracked by many investors and Exchange Traded Funds (ETF) products worldwide.

Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer of I-Mab, said, "Since its IPO on Nasdaq in January 2020, I-Mab has successfully executed many important business milestones and significantly elevated its capital market profile. The inclusion in the NBI, following the first annual review by Nasdaq since our IPO, further validates I-Mab's progress and potential in delivering value to shareholders. We look forward to sharing many more achievements in 2021 and beyond."

According to Nasdaq, the NBI is reconstituted annually in December in accordance with a set of eligibility criteria including minimum market capitalization and average daily trading volume. The index currently has 198 securities as its components. For more information about the NBI, please visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to transitioning from a clinical stage biotech company toward a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercial capability. I-Mab has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Hong Kong and Maryland, United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures which contain "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate" and "expected." Forward-looking statements are based on I-Mab's current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Chief Communications Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +86 21 6057 5785

Investor Inquiries:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: + 86 21 6039 8363

SOURCE I-Mab

Related Links

www.i-mabbiopharma.com

