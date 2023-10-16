I-Mab Announces Phase 1 Data of Givastomig at ESMO 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SHANGHAI, China, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) (the "Company"), a global biotechnology company focused on bringing highly differentiated medicines to patients around the world through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies and biologics, today announced that the updated clinical results from its Phase 1 study of givastomig (also known as TJ-CD4B/ABL111) in advanced solid tumors will be reported in a poster presentation at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023, on Monday, October 23 at 12:00 p.m. CET.

Presentation details:

Abstract Title: First-In-Human Phase I Study of Givastomig, A Novel Claudin 18.2/4-1BB Bispecific Antibody in Advanced Solid Tumors Presentation Number: 1039P Presenter: Dr. Geoffrey Ku, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Session: Poster Presentation: Investigational Immunotherapy Location: Hall 8, IFEMA Madrid, Spain Presentation Date/Time: Monday, October 23, 2023, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Central European Time

The abstract is currently available on the ESMO website. Please visit the following link to read the full abstract.

About Givastomig

Givastomig, also known as TJ-CD4B/ABL111, is a bispecific antibody designed to bind to Claudin 18.2 (CLDN 18.2) as a tumor engager and 4-1BB as a conditional T-Cell activator. It binds to tumor cells expressing various levels of CLDN18.2, i.e., gastric cancer and pancreatic cancer cells, and conditionally activates intra-tumoral T cells at the tumor site through the 4-1BB arm. Givastomig appears to effectively maintain a strong tumor binding property and anti-tumor activity attributable to a synergistic effect of both CLDN18.2 antibody and 4-1BB antibody while avoiding or minimizing liver toxicity and systemic immunotoxicity commonly seen with 4-1BB antibodies as a drug class. Being developed under collaboration between I-Mab and ABL Bio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company in South Korea, givastomig is currently being investigated in a Phase 1 clinical study in the U.S. and China. In March 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation for givastomig for the treatment of gastric cancer, including cancer of the gastroesophageal junction.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a global biotechnology company focused on bringing highly differentiated medicines to patients around the world through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies and biologics. I-Mab's innovative pipeline is driven by internal R&D's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept, Fast-to-Market development strategies, and through global partnerships. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and WeChat.

