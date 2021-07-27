I-Mab Announces Preliminary Proposal for Potential Dual Listing on the STAR Market of the Shanghai Stock Exchange

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that on July 27, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") approved a preliminary proposal for the potential dual listing of the Company's newly issued shares on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (the "STAR Board"). The Board also authorized certain officers to execute the Listing Tutoring Agreement between the Company and the Sponsor China International Capital Corporation Limited (the "Tutoring Agreement").

The proposed dual listing on the STAR Board is expected to be completed in 2022, conditional upon and subject to, among other things, market conditions, further approval of the Board and potentially of the Shareholders at a general meeting of the Company, and the obtaining of the necessary regulatory approvals. Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

Upon the signing of the Tutoring Agreement, the Company will proceed to make a filing with the Shanghai Branch of China Securities Regulatory Commission for entering the IPO tutoring program, as required by the relevant rules and regulations.

"We are making concrete progress in our plan to pursue further equity listings on Greater China stock exchanges (including Shanghai Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Stock Exchange)," said Jielun Zhu, CFO of I-Mab. "The potential dual listing on the STAR Board in China will enable us to tap into a complementary shareholder base in the onshore market to support our exciting growth and transition into a fully-integrated global biopharma company."

The Company will make further announcement(s) to disclose any material updates and progress in respect of the proposed dual listing in accordance with applicable laws and regulations as and when appropriate. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on discovery, development and soon, commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to transition from a clinical stage biotech company toward a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, world-class GMP manufacturing facilities and commercial capability. I-Mab has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Hong Kong and Maryland, United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

I-Mab Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. I-Mab may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about I-Mab's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: I-Mab's ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or NDA/BLA approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of I-Mab's drug candidates; I-Mab's ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; I-Mab's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; I-Mab's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; I-Mab's limited operating history and I-Mab's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's clinical development, commercial and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in I-Mab's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in I-Mab's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to I-Mab, and I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

