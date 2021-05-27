I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at June Conferences

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced its participation in the following conferences in June. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference (Virtual)

Fireside chat: Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.ET

Speaker: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/jeff174/imab/1821663. The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on IMAB's IR website at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/.

One-on-one meetings: June 2-4, 2021

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Executive Director Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Jefferies representative.

Huatai Securities 2021 Interim Investment Strategy Conference

Management participant: Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Executive Director Investor Relations

One-on-one and small group meetings: June 2-3, 2021

Location: InterContinental Global Center, Chengdu

For more information, please contact your Huatai representative.

Credit Suisse Asia Healthcare Corporate Day (Virtual)

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Executive Director Investor Relations

One-on-one and small group meetings: June 7-10, 2021

For more information, please contact your Credit Suisse representative.

BofA 2021 Innovative China Conference (Virtual)

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Executive Director Investor Relations

One-on-one and small group meetings: June 11, 2021

For more information, please contact your BofA representative.

Haitong Annual Investor Conference – Innovative Medicine CEO Forum

Keynote Presentation: Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. China Time

Presenter: Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Location: Shangri-La Hotel, Shanghai

Small group meetings: June 16, 2021

Management participant: Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Executive Director Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Haitong representative.

Goldman Sachs Hybrid Healthcare Corporate Day (Virtual)

Management participants: Dr. Jingwu Zang, Founder, Chairman and Director, Dr. Joan Huaqiong Shen, Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Tianyi Zhang, Executive Director Investor Relations

One-on-one and small group meetings: June 22-24, 2021

For more information, please contact your Goldman Sachs representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Chief Communications Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +86 21 6057 5785

Investor Inquiries:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +86 21 6039 8363

SOURCE I-Mab

Related Links

www.i-mabbiopharma.com

