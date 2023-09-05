I-Mab Announces Upcoming Participation at September Conferences

ROCKVILLE, Md. and SHANGHAI, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) (the "Company"), is a global biotechnology company focused on bringing highly differentiated medicines to patients around the world through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies and biologics for oncology, today announced its participation in the following conferences in September 2023. Details of the conferences and management presentation are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference (Hybrid)

Presentation: Monday, September 11th at 11:30 a.m. E.S.T

Presenter: Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO

One-on-one and small group meetings: Sept 11-13, 2023

Management participants: Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO; Dr. John Hayslip, CMO; Dr. Andrew Zhu, President and Head of R&D; and Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (In Person)

Presentation: Thursday, September 28th at 2:25 p.m. E.S.T.

Presenter: Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO; and Dr. John Hayslip, CMO

One-on-one and small group meetings: Sept 26-28, 2023

Management participants: Mr. Raj Kannan, CEO; Dr. John Hayslip, CMO; and Mr. Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Cantor representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a global biotechnology company focused on bringing highly differentiated medicines to patients around the world through the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies and biologics for oncology. I-Mab's innovative pipeline is driven by internal R&D's Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept, Fast-to-Market development strategies, and through global partnerships. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedInTwitter, and WeChat.

