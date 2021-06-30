I-Mab Honored with Top Rankings by Institutional Investor

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it was ranked among the top companies by leading global financial publication Institutional Investor in both the "Honored Companies" and "Best CFO" categories, according to its 2021 All-Asia Executive Team survey. The recognition signifies the continued success of I-Mab's commitment to innovation, leadership and financial management through rapid growth and progress.

Since I-Mab's initial public offering in 2020, the Company has advanced its innovative pipeline and achieved a series of critical clinical milestones, forged multiple strategic global collaborations, and made significant progress in its transformation from a clinical stage biotech to a fully integrated biopharma. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline has now progressed to include 16 novel or highly differentiated assets with 11 in clinical development stages and five in the pre-clinical stage. The Company's R&D effort is further complemented by new discovery initiatives aiming to create the next generation of innovative assets through transformative platform technologies.

I-Mab has also maintained strong capital market performance, growing to a market capitalization of more than US $6 billion. In September 2020, I-Mab raised approximately US $418 million through a private placement by a consortium of institutional investors led by Hillhouse Capital in one of the largest PIPE financing events in recent history. I-Mab has also been added to a growing list of over 50 global indexes, including the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, S&P APAC Emerging Market BMI, and MSCI China All Shares Index.

"This achievement is a testament to the excellent track record of our management team, strong culture of innovation and talented employees across the world," Mr. Jielun Zhu, Director and CFO of I-Mab, commented. "I-Mab's finance team is focused on building our investor relations and financial operations to support the company's growth and transformation to a fully integrated global biopharma company. We are unwavering in our commitment to innovation and to creating continued value for shareholders and investors."

Institutional Investor is one of the industry's most trusted global sources for research and rankings among top analysts and portfolio managers. For Institutional Investor's "2021 All-Asia Executive Team" survey, a total of 4,084 investors and portfolio managers and analysts from 1,285 voter firms globally participated in this survey, nominating a total of 1,438 companies and 2,690 individuals across 18 sectors.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is an innovation-driven global biotech company focusing on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel and highly differentiated biologics in immuno-oncology therapeutic area. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through drug innovation. I-Mab's globally competitive pipeline of more than 15 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by its internal R&D capability and global licensing partnerships, based on the Company's unique Fast-to-Proof-of-Concept and Fast-to-Market pipeline development strategies. The Company is now rapidly progressing from a clinical stage biotech company to a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge global R&D capabilities, a world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercialization capability. I-Mab has established its global footprint in Shanghai (headquarters), Beijing, Hangzhou and Hong Kong in China, and Maryland and San Diego in the United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn, Twitter and WeChat.

