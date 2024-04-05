I-Mab to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

05 Apr, 2024, 07:00 ET
ROCKVILLE, Md., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development and potential commercialization of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 11, 2024.
23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
|
Presentation Time
|
Thursday, April 11 at 10:15 a.m. EST
|
Presenters
|
Raj Kannan, CEO; John Hayslip CMO
|
Webcast link
|
Meetings
|
One-on-one and small group meetings: April 11, 2024
|
Management
|
Raj Kannan, CEO
Joe Skelton, CFO
John Hayslip, CMO
The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on I-Mab's IR website
at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/
For more information, please contact your Needham representative.
About I-Mab
I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development and potential commercialization of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
For more information, please contact:
Tyler Ehler
Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma
Share this article