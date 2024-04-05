I-Mab to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development and potential commercialization of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 11, 2024.

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Time Thursday, April 11 at 10:15 a.m. EST Presenters Raj Kannan, CEO; John Hayslip CMO Webcast link Here

Meetings One-on-one and small group meetings: April 11, 2024 Management

Participants Raj Kannan, CEO Joe Skelton, CFO John Hayslip, CMO

Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on I-Mab's IR website

at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/

For more information, please contact your Needham representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development and potential commercialization of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Ehler

Senior Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma