I-Mab to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development and potential commercialization of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 11, 2024.

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Presentation Time

Thursday, April 11 at 10:15 a.m. EST

Presenters

Raj Kannan, CEO; John Hayslip CMO

Webcast link

Here

Meetings

One-on-one and small group meetings: April 11, 2024

Management
Participants

Raj Kannan, CEO

Joe Skelton, CFO

John Hayslip, CMO
Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on I-Mab's IR website
at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/

For more information, please contact your Needham representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development and potential commercialization of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit http://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For more information, please contact:
Tyler Ehler
Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma

