I-Mab to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

News provided by

I-Mab Biopharma

Aug 26, 2024, 07:00 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), a US-based, global, clinical-stage biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 10, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Time

Tuesday, September 10 at 5:00 PM ET

Presenters

Sean Fu, PhD, Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

Webcast link

Here

Meetings

One-on-one and small group meetings: September 9 – 10, 2024

Management
Participants

Sean Fu, PhD, Interim CEO

Joe Skelton, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, CMO

Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on I-Mab's IR website
at https://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/

For more information, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About I-Mab
I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a US-based, global, clinical-stage biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For more information, please contact: 
Tyler Ehler
Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma

