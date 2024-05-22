I-Mab to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), a U.S.-based global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development and potential commercialization of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2024.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Time

Wednesday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. EST

Presenters

Raj Kannan, CEO; Louie Naumovski, Interim CMO

Webcast link

Here

Meetings

One-on-one and small group meetings: June 5, 2024

Management
Participants

Raj Kannan, CEO

Joe Skelton, CFO

Louie Naumovski, Interim CMO

Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on I-Mab's IR website
at https://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/

For more information, please contact your Jefferies representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development and potential commercialization of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit  https://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

