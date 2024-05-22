I-Mab to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), a U.S.-based global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development and potential commercialization of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2024.

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Time Wednesday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. EST Presenters Raj Kannan, CEO; Louie Naumovski, Interim CMO Webcast link Here



Meetings One-on-one and small group meetings: June 5, 2024 Management

Participants Raj Kannan, CEO Joe Skelton, CFO Louie Naumovski, Interim CMO Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

The webcast will also be available under "Event Calendar" on I-Mab's IR website

at https://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development and potential commercialization of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit https://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Tyler Ehler

Senior Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

