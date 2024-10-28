I-Mab to Participate at the Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), a US-based, global, biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium on November 7, 2024.

Event Details

Meeting Date

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Meetings

One-on-one and small group meetings: November 7, 2024

Management
Participants

Sean Fu, PhD, MBA, Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Joe Skelton, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Truist Securities representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a US-based, global biotech company exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Ehler
Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma

