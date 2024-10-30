I-Mab to Present Givastomig Phase 1 Optimal Dose Estimation Data at SITC 2024

I-Mab Biopharma

Oct 30, 2024, 07:00 ET

Poster to be presented in a late-breaking abstract session at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) on Saturday, November 9, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the "Company"), a U.S.-based, global biotech company exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the presentation of a poster highlighting Phase 1 optimized dose estimation data for givastomig monotherapy (TJ033721/ABL111), a novel first-in-class Claudin18.2 (CLDN18.2) and 4-1BB bispecific antibody, at SITC 2024. The conference is being held in Houston, Texas, from November 6-10, 2024.

Presentation Details:

  • Title: Optimal dose estimation using an integrated approach from Phase I data of givastomig, a novel Claudin18.2×4-1BB bispecific antibody
  • Poster #: 1474
  • Presenter: J.A. Yanez, I-Mab
  • Session: Poster Hall, George R. Brown Convention Center
  • Session Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024
  • Session Time: 9:00 am CDT to 8:30 pm CDT, Level 1 – Exhibit Halls AB

A full copy of the poster will be available on the I-Mab website under the "Innovation, Publications & Presentations" tab on November 9, 2024.

About Givastomig

Givastomig (TJ033721 / ABL111) is a bispecific antibody targeting Claudin (CLDN) 18.2-positive tumor cells. It conditionally activates T cells through the 4-1BB pathway in the tumor microenvironment where CLDN18.2 is expressed. Givastomig appears to maintain strong tumor binding and anti-tumor activity, attributable to a synergistic effect of proximal interaction with CLDN18.2 and 4-1BB, while minimizing liver toxicity and systemic immunotoxicity commonly seen with other emerging 4-1BB-based product candidates. In March 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation for givastomig for the treatment of gastric cancer, including cancer of the gastroesophageal junction. A Phase 1b study is ongoing evaluating givastomig, in combination with standard-of-care nivolumab plus chemotherapy, in treatment-naïve patients with gastric cancers, including gastroesophageal cancer (NCT04900818).

The program is being jointly developed through a global partnership with ABL Bio, in which I-Mab is the lead party and shares worldwide rights, excluding China and South Korea, equally with ABL Bio.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

I-Mab Investor & Media Contacts

Tyler Ehler
Senior Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma

