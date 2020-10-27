I-Mab to Present Preclinical Data of TJ210 at the 2020 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that the Company will present the latest preclinical data from its C5aR program, TJ210 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2020), taking place online November 9 – 14, 2020. The preclinical data will provide a rationale for the use of TJ210 as a monotherapy or in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors such as anti PD-1 therapies as anti-tumor agent.

Complement component fragment 5a receptor (C5aR1, CD88) is a G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) and is being investigated as a potential new drug target in the field of immuno-oncology. C5a is produced in the tumoral microenvironment which acts as a chemoattractant to recruit through one of its receptors namely C5aR1 pro-tumor cells such as myeloid derived suppressive cells (MDSCs), neutrophils and M2 macrophages to the tumor site to suppress the human immune system attacking on the cancer and accelerate tumor progression.

TJ210 is an anti-C5aR monoclonal antibody in-licensed from MorphoSys, designed to bind to a unique epitope on C5aR1, thereby aimed to block the recruitment of pro-tumor cells into the tumor microenvironment.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title TJ210 (MOR210), A Differentiated Anti-C5aR Antibody for Anti-Cancer Therapy Abstract # 607 Presenting Author Jane Meng, PhD, I-Mab Biopharma Presentation Time 11:30 am – 11:45 am (EST), Thursday, November 12

Visit SITC website for more abstract information.

About TJ210/MOR210

TJ210/MOR210 is a novel human antibody directed against C5aR derived from MorphoSys's HuCAL Platinum® technology. C5aR, the receptor of the complement factor C5a, is investigated as a potential new drug target in the field of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. Tumors have been shown to produce high amounts of C5a, which, by recruiting and activating myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs), M2 macrophages and neutrophils, is assumed to contribute to an immune-suppressive pro-tumorigenic microenvironment. TJ210/MOR210 is intended to block the interaction between C5a and its receptor, thereby potentially neutralizing the immune suppressive function and enabling immune cells to attack the tumor.

HuCAL® and HuCAL Platinum® are registered trademarks of MorphoSys AG.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on discovery, development and soon commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients around the world through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to transitioning from a clinical stage biotech company toward a fully integrated global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge R&D capabilities, world-class GMP manufacturing facility and commercial capability. I-Mab has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Hong Kong and Maryland, United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow I-Mab on LinkedIn and WeChat.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including statements regarding data from the TJ210/MOR210, the potential implications of clinical data for patients, and I-Mab's advancement of, and anticipated clinical development, regulatory milestones and commercialization of TJ210/MOR210. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to I-Mab's ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may not support further development or NDA/BLA approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of I-Mab's drug candidates; I-Mab's ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; I-Mab's ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; I-Mab's reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; I-Mab's limited operating history and I-Mab's ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates; and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's clinical development, commercial and other operations, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in I-Mab's most recent annual report on Form 20-F, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in I-Mab's subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to I-Mab, and I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

For more information, please contact:

I-Mab

Jielun Zhu, Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Gigi Feng, Chief Communications Officer

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +86 21 6057 8000

Investor Inquiries:

Burns McClellan, Inc. (Americas and Europe)

Steve Klass

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: +1 212 213 0006

The Piacente Group, Inc. (Asia)

Emilie Wu

E-mail: [email protected]

Office line: + 86 21 6039 8363

SOURCE I-Mab

Related Links

www.i-mabbiopharma.com

