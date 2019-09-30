I-ON Communications Co., Ltd. Announces Google Contacts Management Service "Contact Editor" Release

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- I-ON Communications Co., Ltd. ("I-ON Communications" or the "Company"), www.i-on.net , a wholly-owned subsidiary of I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB: IONI) ("I-ON Digital"), a Seoul, South Korea based global enterprise software company focused on delivering leading digital experience, CMS, unstructured data management and digital marketing solutions and services to mid and large private and public sector enterprises, is pleased to announce the release of Contact Editor, a Google contacts management solution.

As an enterprise-class data management expert, I-ON Communications developed and is ready to launch a new contact management service that supports a smooth customization of Google contacts in a spreadsheet format with just one click. It helps its users edit and organize thousands of contacts at once and it includes diverse features for storing and customization of your entire Google address book, as well as synchronization between PC and mobile phones in real time.

Contact Editor also provides tools for segmentation, merging, mass addition and deletion, finding and maintaining contacts. I-ON Communications' time and cost effective solution is designed to replace a tiresome and time consuming contacts and business cards management with a fast and convenient process. This latest service that enriches the Company's spectrum of offerings will be available for all Chrome browser users as an extension starting from October this year and its users are expected to get constant improvements with each update.

"Our customers keep transforming and growing and as their contact database enlarges, they need to invest more and more time in contact managing. We are proud to announce the official release of the first version of Contact Editor, Google contacts managing Chrome extension, a solution that we hope will save our clients a lot of time and bring them business success," stated I-ON Communications' representative.

About I-ON Digital Corp.

I-ON Digital Corp. (www.i-on.net/eng) is a Seoul, South Korea-based software and solutions developer as well as provider founded in 1999. After being awarded its first of six key patents by 2003, I-ON has sold to over 1,600 clients across numerous verticals in both the private and public sectors, primarily throughout South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asia. The Company's core offerings include DXP (Digital Experience Platform) and revolve around unstructured data management, Sports data software and Energy ICT solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this document contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on many assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by securities laws.

Press/IR Contact

Bruce S. Lee

I-ON Digital Corp.

ir@i-on.net

SOURCE I-ON Digital Corp.

Related Links

http://www.i-on.net

