i-On® Skincare Brings First-Of-Its-Kind Age-Disrupting Technology To Skincare Market

Founded by Dr. Xi Huang, one of the world's foremost authorities on iron and skin, i-On Skincare tackles a previously untapped mode of action to disrupt the skin aging process. Building on over 125 years of science pointing to excess iron as the root cause of skin aging, Dr. Huang's research has proven that increased iron as a result of menopause is potentially the most important factor of skin aging and photoaging, as excess iron can only be excreted through menstruation and desquamation. His breakthrough studies ultimately led him to develop the proprietary, patented De-Ironizing Inducer (DII ® ) technology, to help prevent and reverse the signs of aging by safely removing iron from the skin, stopping oxidation before it starts. This technology is the foundation of i-On Skincare.

"During my research we found that iron increases in the skin by 40% during and after menopause. This rise of iron storage on the surface of the skin leads to an acceleration of free radical production and skin aging," said Dr. Huang. "While antioxidants can attempt to battle against these effects by neutralizing some of these free radicals, DII prevents the free radicals from ever forming in the first place."

DII works to target ferritin, an iron storage protein. Utilizing vitamin C and naturally-sourced pearl powder as reducing and clearing agents to release and neutralize iron from ferritin, DII stops oxidation before it starts, protects against the formation of free radicals that cause skin aging and repairs by stimulating collagen production.

"DII technology is the most significant discovery since retinols in the 1980's," said Joe Gubernick, lead advisor of i-On Skincare, formerly chief marketing officer of Estée Lauder and senior vice president of R&D and corporate product innovation group for the brand. "I am proud to support Dr. Huang's groundbreaking research and bring these effective innovations to market."

i-On Skincare is backed by a 42-day clinical trial in which 100 percent of participants reported progress across every measure in objective, subjective and biomechanical tests with improvement of lines and wrinkles, loss of elasticity and skin tone. 77 percent of participants reported that fine lines and wrinkles had noticeably diminished in the eye area, and 84 percent of participants reported the same for the mouth area.

The brand plans to expand with the introduction of a skin emulsion and cleanser later this year and additional product launches in 2022.

i-On Skincare is available on iOnSkincare.com starting today, with prices ranging from $80.00-$125.00.

To access Dr. Huang's white paper, "Identifying the Most Effective Target Against Postmenopausal Skin Aging…And Introducing A First of Its Kind Treatment," which includes clinical testing results, please visit: https://ionskincare.com/pages/white-paper.

About i-On® Skincare

