i-payout and Neutron Partner to Launch Stablecoin & Lightning-Powered Payouts Across APAC

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. and SINGAPORE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- i-payout , a global enterprise payment platform, has announced an expanded partnership with Neutron to launch stablecoin and Lightning Network payouts.

Neutron provides digital currency infrastructure that connects businesses to more than 500 million Lightning-enabled users worldwide and supports 20+ currencies across the Americas, Asia, and Africa. i-payout - Neutron partnership enables enterprises to deliver instant, low-cost payouts to beneficiaries globally, whether the preferred channel is digital assets or fiat.

"Our clients are increasingly looking for faster, more flexible global payout options," said Eddie Gonzalez, CEO of i-payout. "Partnering with Neutron allows us to bring instant settlement, local-currency conversion, digital asset and stablecoin payouts into a single, compliant enterprise workflow."

The collaboration leverages Neutron's Lightning infrastructure, which supports instant settlement, Layer 2 Bitcoin security, and up to 1,000,000 TPS. Beneficiaries can receive funds within minutes through the supported channels.

"i-payout brings enterprise-grade solutions at a global scale, extending the capabilities of our network to the corporate customers and their payees," said Albert Buu, CEO of Neutron . "Together, we're enabling faster, more accessible cross-border payouts especially for regions where financial access matters most."

About i-payout

i-payout is a global fintech leader in real-time disbursement infrastructure. The platform enables enterprises to pay individuals and businesses worldwide including affiliates, gig-economy, creators, marketplaces, esports, refunds/rebates, AP/vendor, real estate, insurance and royalty payments in over 180 countries and 140+ currencies. What truly sets the platform apart is its world class 24/7 support in 20+ languages and its white-label infrastructure and API integrations, which allows clients to create a branded wallet experience that retains users within their own ecosystem, enhancing security, reliability, loyalty and user trust. Learn more at www.i-payout.com

About Neutron

Neutron provides Lightning Network infrastructure and digital currency services that enable instant, low-cost, cross-border transactions worldwide. Through its API, Neutron connects businesses to a global payments network, supporting 500M+ Lightning users, 20+ currencies, and integrations with leading platforms such as Cash App, Coinbase, Binance, and others. Its enterprise partnerships span financial institutions, global apps, and regional banks in APAC.

SOURCE i-payout