I Peace Announces Successful Generation of Human iPS Cells from NKT Cells and Commences Their Availability

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading GMP cell therapy CDMO I Peace, Inc. (https://ipeace.com/en/), specializing in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and iPSC-derived cell therapies, announced that it has successfully generated human induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells from NKT cells and has begun offering them for research use. NKT cells are immune cells known to possess characteristics of both innate and adaptive immunity and to play important roles in cancer, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, and other conditions. The establishment of iPS cells derived from NKT cells is expected to significantly advance research in regenerative medicine and cancer therapy based on immune mechanisms.

In this development, I Peace successfully created proprietary technology that enables the selective and efficient expansion of NKT cells. Using this technology, the company established iPS cells and further generated clonal lines, thereby achieving highly uniform and reproducible NKT cell–derived human iPSCs. The established NKT cell–derived iPS cells have been confirmed to originate from NKT cells through genomic PCR analysis.

This technology enables research that leverages the unique immunological background of NKT cells and is expected to be applicable to a wide range of research and development fields, including cancer immunotherapy, infectious disease research, analysis of immunosenescence, and drug discovery screening.

In addition, I Peace provides contract manufacturing services for GMP-compliant iPS cells in accordance with global regulatory requirements. The NKT cell–derived human iPS cells described herein can also be generated and supplied under GMP conditions.

Going forward, I Peace will accelerate the development of next-generation immune cell and regenerative medicine platforms by expanding its lineup of immune cell–derived iPS cells and by supplying these products to research institutions and companies in Japan and overseas.

I Peace, Inc. provides GMP iPS cells globally and is an entrusted manufacturing service provider of various medical-grade cells. The company was founded in 2015 by Koji Tanabe, a graduate of Professor Shinya Yamanaka's laboratory at Kyoto University, and the second author of a landmark paper reporting the successful establishment of the world's first human iPS cell line. Tanabe has been involved in iPS cell research since the early days of its development and is working daily on innovative technical developments to make iPS cells accessible to everyone through I Peace, Inc.

Our unique technology enables us to produce multiple donor-derived iPS cells in parallel without contamination concerns and to provide scalable iPS cell manufacturing at a reasonable price. We are also promoting the production of iPS cells for individuals so that everyone in the world can prepare for the future by preserving their own iPS cells.

We support drug discovery and cell therapy development by providing iPS cells and other cell products that meet PMDA and FDA standards to pharmaceutical and cell therapy development companies so that cell therapy can become available to patients as soon as possible. Our ultimate goal is to enhance the prevalence of regenerative medicine by establishing iPS cell banking services for individuals and making iPS cells accessible to other development companies working with this incredible technology.

Founder & CEO: Koji Tanabe

Established: 2015

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California, U.S.A.

Subsidiary in Japan: I Peace, Ltd., Kyoto

iPS cell manufacturing base: Peace Engine Kyoto, Kyoto

