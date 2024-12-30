I Peace manufactures 100 lines of GMP iPS Cells cumulatively

Proof of customer recognition of its quality and mass manufacturing capability

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading GMP cell CDMO I Peace, Inc. (https://ipeace.com/en/), specializing in induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and iPSC-derived cell therapies, announced that the number of GMP-grade iPS cells manufactured has reached 100 lines. This achievement solidifies I Peace as a true leader in the realm of iPS cell manufacturers, equipped with abundant experience in manufacturing GMP-grade iPS cells in compliance with global regulations.

I Peace has manufactured a variety of iPS cells, including off-the-shelf master cell stock, HLA super-donor iPS cells that can cover a large portion of the U.S. population, specific iPS cells for CDMO service, and iPS cells for our personal iPS cell banking service. These cells are manufactured in a facility that complies with regulations of the U.S., Japan, and EU. I Peace is also capable of providing quality assurance according to the regulatory guidelines of the U.S., Japan, EU, or ISO 17025.

Since its inception in 2015, I Peace has been working on the development of mass iPS cell manufacturing technology while engaging in the development of the iPS cell market, resulting in the cumulative manufacturing of 100 iPS cell lines today.

I Peace will continue to serve pharmaceutical companies and cell therapy developers by providing iPS cells and CDMO services and will contribute to the development and democratization of iPS cell-derived therapies.

I Peace, inc. provides GMP iPS cells globally and is an entrusted manufacturing service provider of various medical grade cells. The company was founded in 2015 by Koji Tanabe, a graduate of Professor Shinya Yamanaka's laboratory at Kyoto University, and the second author of the paper that reported the successful establishment of the world's first human iPS cell line. Tanabe has been involved in iPS cell research since the early days of its development and is working daily on innovative technical developments to make iPS cells accessible to everyone through I Peace, inc.

Our unique technology enables us to produce multiple donor-derived iPS cells in parallel without contamination concerns and to provide a large number of iPS cells at a reasonable price. We support drug discovery and cell medicine development by providing iPS cells and other cell products that meet PMDA and FDA standards to pharmaceutical and cell medicine development companies. We are also promoting the production of iPS cells for individuals so that everyone in the world can prepare for the future by preserving their own iPS cells. We support pharmaceutical companies and cell medicine development companies so that cell medicine will be within the reach of patients as soon as possible. Our ultimate goal is to enhance the prevalence of regenerative medicine by establishing iPS cell banking services for individuals and making iPS cells accessible to other development companies working with this incredible technology.

Founder & CEO: Koji Tanabe

Established: 2015

Headquarters: Palo Alto, California, U.S.A.

Subsidiary in Japan: I Peace, Ltd., Kyoto

iPS cell manufacturing base: Peace Engine Kyoto, Kyoto

Website: https://ipeace.com/en/

