I Scream, You Scream: Turkey Hill Dairy to Give Away Free Ice Cream on Largest Sampling Effort to Date

In keeping with the "Good Mooed" theme, some stops will give visitors a chance to recharge their smartphones at a charging station or relax in Adirondack chairs while they enjoy a sample of Turkey Hill All Natural Ice Cream or new Decadent Delights bars (specific products to be determined at each stop). And, of course, Turkey Hill's 13½-foot Giant Cow will be there for countless selfies and social media posts.

According to Turkey Hill President John Cox, the tour is all about reaching out to new fans in new markets while putting people in a "Good Mooed" along the way.

"Turkey Hill is expanding quickly — new states, new cities, and new stores — and it's important for us to introduce Turkey Hill and its ice cream to fans in those locations while also getting to know a little bit about them," said Cox. "We hope to bring a smile to people's faces — either with our Giant Cow or a sample of ice cream. Those smiles are what this tour is all about."

The tour will include events of all sizes, from grocery stores to state fairs. Among the headlining stops are the Rock on the Range in Columbus, OH and the Kansas State Fair in Hutchinson, KS.

Fans can follow the tour at TurkeyHill.com/GoodMooed or on Turkey Hill's Facebook and Twitter pages.

SOURCE Turkey Hill Dairy