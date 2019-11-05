I See Me! Launches New Website of Personalized Gifts for Adults, the Book of Us™

The Book of Us takes personalization to the next level, with advanced technology that makes customization easy. With a few simple clicks, customers can select their favorite book cover and customize the illustrated characters' names, skin tones and hairstyles. The book automatically comes to life in the book previewer, with further options to drag and drop pages to their desired locations within the book and to edit the text in the book.

As president of I See Me!, the leader in personalized children's books and gifts, Maia Haag wanted to create a new personalized book for every kind of love and relationship. "With Book of Us, we've created a new personalized book that an adult can give to another adult to celebrate their relationship. We've made it extremely easy to order, while allowing the flexibility to customize it for romantic relationships or friendships, between any genders."

When you create the Book of Us, you can feel good knowing that your book is helping a special cause because every book gives back. We are proud to partner with the One Love Foundation, which supports healthy relationships.

"The One Love Foundation is grateful to I See Me! for their support and shared interest in promoting healthy relationships," says Monica Rowe, Chief Marketing Officer of One Love. "Through education programs throughout the country, we teach young people about the importance of understanding the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships."

Book of Us is a thoughtful gift that is easy to order in under five minutes. Surprise your loved one with a unique, personalized anniversary gift or birthday gift, or deliver joy to your loved one "just because." This holiday help us spread love and laughter with a personalized gift for the people you treasure.

Those seeking a unique and creative gift for loved ones can order this book with free standard shipping within the continental U.S. at https://www.bookofus.com/, where it will ship directly to the recipient. For more information about gift ordering, visit the website or call 1-855-556-2688.

Sammy Bosch

sbosch@bookofus.com

612-554-0853

SOURCE I See Me!

Related Links

http://www.bookofus.com

