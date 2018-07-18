I See Me! Transforms Kids into Superheroes with the New Photo-Personalized Storybook "Super Kid!"

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Superhero play can positively affect childhood development, boosting a child's confidence, creativity, problem-solving ability, and work ethic. A recent study published in Child Development by researchers at Hamilton College and the University of Pennsylvania found that kids in costume work harder and persevere longer—calling this the "Batman Effect." The power of reading and imaginative play can have a transformative power on kids.

Super Kid! Personalized Storybook with Superhero Cape and Mask by I See Me!

In the personalized story "Super Kid!" by I See Me!, your child begins reading and dives into an imaginary world to become the superhero! Families can personalize the comic-style story with a photo of the child's face, to be displayed as the main character on each page. The book includes the child's name, birth date, skin tone, hair color, and a special message for the dedication page. Customize it further by including the photos of your family member's faces, to be displayed in the illustrations. In the back of the book, kids will discover that each letter of their name represents a super special quality; and the day on which they were born determines their power.

This personalized book speaks to the power of reading, and how it can transport children to different worlds, elevate their imaginations, and spark creativity. The story also encourages kids to be the heroes of their own stories—to be confident, bold, and daring. "Superhero movies are more popular than ever, and we wanted kids to experience the joy of seeing themselves as the superhero, saving the day with their family members as the sidekicks in the story," says Maia Haag, I See Me's co-founder and president.

Families seeking a super-cool superhero gift for kids can order this book with a corresponding cape and mask at www.iseeme.com, where they will ship directly to the recipient. Over nearly twenty years, I See Me! has become the leader in personalized books and gifts for children with a mission to bring smiles of joy and delight by making each person feel special. For more information about gift ordering, visit www.iseeme.com or call 1-877-744-3210.

