i-Sight Included on the 2019 Growth 500 List for the Second Consecutive Year

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canadian Business and Maclean's have listed i-Sight on the 31st annual Growth 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies.

Produced by Canada's premier business and current affairs media brands, the Growth 500 ranks Canadian businesses on five-year revenue growth. Growth 500 winners are profiled in a special print issue of Canadian Business, published with Maclean's magazine and online at CanadianBusiness.com and Growth500.ca.

i-Sight made the 2019 Growth 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 129%.

"The companies on the 2019 Growth 500 are truly remarkable. Demonstrating foresight, innovation and smart management, their stories serve as a primer for how to build a successful entrepreneurial business today," says Beth Fraser, Growth 500 program manager. "As we celebrate over 30 years of the Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies program, it's encouraging to see that entrepreneurship is healthier than ever in this country."

"We're honoured to have been included on the Growth 500 list for 2019," says Joe Gerard, i-Sight's CEO. "It's our second consecutive year, and we are looking forward to many more. Since our inception in 1999, we've achieved exceptional year-on-year growth thanks to the hard work of our team. Their commitment to our product and users has cemented our reputation and created a growing community of loyal customers to whom we are so grateful. It's our customers who ultimately drive our success."

About the Growth 500

For over 30 years, the Growth 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Ranking Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by five-year revenue growth, the Growth 500 profiles the country's most successful growing businesses. The Growth 500 is produced by Canadian Business. Winners are profiled in a special Growth 500 print issue of Canadian Business (packaged with the October issue of Maclean's magazine) and online at Growth500.ca and CanadianBusiness.com. For more information on the ranking, visit Growth500.ca.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

About i-Sight

i-Sight is a leading provider of web-based, investigative case management software. Established in 1999, the privately held firm enables companies to conduct better investigations of fraud and theft, employee misconduct, bribery and corruption, security and legal incidents and manage risk through in-depth reporting and analysis. i-Sight helps companies to capture incidents, track and manage investigations and report on results to prevent reoccurrences and create safer, fairer and happier workplaces. Find more information about i-Sight's industry-leading solutions at www.i-sight.com.

