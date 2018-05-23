i-Sight Launches Key GDPR Compliance Features for its Case Management Solution

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- i-Sight, the leading provider of investigative case management software, today announced the launch of new features that help its customers comply with requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), set to come into force on May 25th.

Using i-Sight case management software on mobile device

Since the European Parliament adopted the GDPR in April 2016, businesses all over the world have been preparing to implement new data privacy protections by the May 2018 deadline. Although the GDPR protects the personal data and privacy of EU citizens for transactions that occur within EU member states, it also regulates the exportation of personal data outside the EU, affecting any company with global reach.

As part of i-Sight's continued commitment to privacy, security and innovation, the software allows organizations to manage their investigative and case management solution with GDPR in mind. Just as importantly, i-Sight now allows organizations to use the power of the i-Sight platform to manage GDPR requests both inside and outside the organization.

"We see the i-Sight platform as a key addition to any organization's GDPR compliance efforts," says Brock Gourlay, i-Sight's Product Manager. "We also see i-Sight as a key piece of the toolkit for any Data Processing Officer (DPO) to confidently manage the important requirements of the role."

Some of i-Sight's new GDPR-compliant features include the ability to configure intake forms with a clear right to refuse data collection and with specific language that explains the purpose, use and data subjects' rights associated with their data. i-Sight allows companies to comply with requirements for timely updating, export, transfer and deletion of personal data. Data breach reporting mechanisms are built into the software and GDPR request portals can be configured for collection and processing of data subjects' requests to exercise their rights.

i-Sight also has the capability to process and complete Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA) to ensure companies can implement new functions and processes without worrying about additional GDPR risk exposure. And i-Sight's already secure, configurable access mechanisms ensure only those with authorization to access private information can do so.

"The GDPR is an important and necessary development for data security and privacy and we welcomed the opportunity to fine-tune our software to make it even more valuable to our customers," says Joe Gerard, i-Sight's CEO. "The enhancements in our software further demonstrate our commitment to privacy and security, not only for our corporate customers but for all users of i-Sight, who now have more control over their personal data."

i-Sight's new GDPR capabilities are available to all new and existing customers. To learn more about how i-Sight helps companies comply with GDPR requirements while ensuring the security and effectiveness of investigations and incident management, visit our website.

About i-Sight

i-Sight is a leading provider of web-based investigative case management software. Established in 1999, the privately held firm enables companies to conduct better investigations of fraud and theft, employee misconduct, bribery and corruption, security and legal incidents and manage risk through in-depth reporting and analysis. i-Sight helps companies to capture incidents, track and manage investigations and report on results to prevent reoccurrences and create safer, fairer and happier workplaces. Find more information about i-Sight's industry-leading solutions at www.i-sight.com.

