I-Sight Releases v5.4 With a Focus on User Experience and Accessibility

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- i-Sight Software has announced the launch of v5.4, the most user-friendly version of its industry-leading case management software. i-Sight's v5.4 is focused on improvements in form layout and navigation to meet and exceed WCAG 2.0 Level AA compliance for accessibility.

Key highlights in v5.4 include:

Improved accessibility (WCAG 2.0 Level AA compliance)

Streamlined navigation for all users

Lists and "favorites" features that help users organize their most pressing investigations and tasks

"Our v5.4 version of i-Sight builds upon many of the software features that were already working well, but could use some improvement," says Joe Gerard, i-Sight's CEO. "Our customers provided feedback that we incorporated into this release to create an even better user experience."

After completing the requirements for WCAG 2.0 Level AA compliance, i-Sight's v5.4 is fully accessible, ensuring it fulfills every user's needs. "It was important to us to be ADA compliant as an expression of our core values, and not just to check the box," says Gerard. "That's why we worked to become Level AA-compliant a year before it was legally necessary. It's not just about doing what's necessary; it's about doing what's right."

About i-Sight

i-Sight is a leading provider of web-based investigative case management software. Established in 1999, the privately held firm enables companies to conduct better investigations of fraud and theft, employee misconduct, bribery and corruption, security and legal incidents and manage risk through in-depth reporting and analysis.

i-Sight helps companies capture incidents, track and manage investigations and report on results to prevent reoccurrences and create safer, fairer and happier workplaces. Find more information about i-Sight's industry-leading solutions at www.i-sight.com.

For further information, contact:

Joe Gerard, CEO

800-465-6089 or media@i-sight.com

Related Images

i-sight-case-management-software.png

i-Sight Case Management Software

i-Sight Investigative Case Management Software Logo

Related Links

i-Sight website

i-Sight Return on Investment

SOURCE i-Sight Software

Related Links

http://www.i-sight.com

