i-Sight Software's v7 Includes Upgrades that Give Users the Power to Define Workflows

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- i-Sight has announced the launch of v7 of its industry-leading investigative case management software, with powerful new features and a focus on end-user configurability. i-Sight's v7 offers users out-of-the-box improvements with a redesigned home page as well as the ability for customers to define their own custom workflows.

i-Sight's customizable dashboard puts frequently needed information at your fingertips

"We're really excited about our new version of i-Sight, because it gives our customers so much more control over their processes in the application," says Joe Gerard, i-Sight's CEO. "The redesigned dashboard also makes it more efficient for users to see their most important cases and display the information they need to have at their fingertips."

Configurable Workflows

Customers now have the ability to define their own custom workflow processes on cases. Administrators can create multiple workflows incorporating statuses, steps and rules that trigger actions in a case.

"The addition of configurable workflows is a big step forward for our customers who no longer need to come to us to configure or reconfigure their workflows when processes change or new processes are adopted," says Gerard. "With this major upgrade, we've laid the foundation for configurable forms and fields in future releases."

Similar Parties

The similar parties feature saves users time and effort when creating a party in the application. By finding matching values over a determined set of fields, it notifies users of other parties that have similar data to the party they are creating.

Clicking on any of the similar parties gives the user more detailed information on the party. It can also autofill the rest of the form for the user by copying all the information from the similar party onto the party that is being created.

Home Page Updates

The redesigned home page puts efficiency at the forefront of the application. Dashboards display each user's next five upcoming appointments, pending to-dos and cases flagged as favorites.

"We feel that these upgrades to i-Sight take the application to the next level for our customers. This version provides them with a more user-friendly experience and the ability to make the software fit their needs better than ever before," says Gerard.

About i-Sight

i-Sight is a leading provider of web-based investigative case management software. Established in 1999, the privately held firm enables companies to investigate and prevent fraud and theft, employee misconduct, bribery and corruption, security and legal incidents and manage risk through in-depth reporting and analysis. Find more information about i-Sight's industry-leading solutions at www.i-sight.com.

For further information, contact:

Joe Gerard, CEO

800-465-6089

[email protected]

Related Images

i-sight-dashboard.png

i-Sight dashboard

i-Sight's customizable dashboard puts frequently needed information at your fingertips

Related Links

Human Resources investigations

Ethics & Compliance investigations

SOURCE i-Sight Software