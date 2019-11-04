i-Sight's v5.3 Puts Power Into the Hands of Users

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- i-Sight Software has announced the launch of v5.3, the latest version of its industry-leading case management software. The new version introduces an expanded calendar function for increased team efficiency and accountability, as well as new profile options and improved accessibility and configurability.

"Our latest version of i-Sight contains some great new features to help teams stay organized, efficient and accountable, and we're excited to introduce it to our customers," says Joe Gerard, i-Sight's CEO. "This is our most powerful and configurable version yet, and we're really proud of it."

i-Sight v5.3 incorporates an expanded "profiles" module to easily track people, locations, assets and organizations and look at their case histories. With the ability to link profiles to cases and other profiles, investigators can manage complex relationships with third parties and vendors, reveal conflicts of interest, track training and monitor audits.

i-Sight's new secure built-in calendar feature allows users to view and schedule to-dos and appointments across all cases, and view case-related events. Investigators and supervisors can schedule case-related appointments with teams, other users and non-users of i-Sight and see team activities.

Administrators can create and manage teams, add users to teams and set up custom notification and escalation rules for each team. The ability to assign cases and filter cases, to-dos and calendar grids by team gives supervisors and team members better visibility into their own and their team's activities.

Expanded administrator control of the environment has been incorporated with a new master options section where many of the advanced behaviors of the platform can be set.

"We wanted to put more power in the hands of users by expanding i-Sight's configurability to help administrators better manage their systems," says Gerard. "Our customers said they wanted to have more control of i-Sight's functionality and we've responded by providing them with the most powerful and configurable system in the market."

i-Sight is a leading provider of web-based investigative case management software. Established in 1999, the privately held firm enables companies to conduct better investigations of fraud and theft, employee misconduct, bribery and corruption, security and legal incidents and manage risk through in-depth reporting and analysis.

i-Sight helps companies to capture incidents, track and manage investigations and report on results to prevent reoccurrences and create safer, fairer and happier workplaces. Find more information about i-Sight's industry-leading solutions at www.i-sight.com.

